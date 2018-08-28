Search

Poppy display project brings generations together in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:13 06 November 2018

Children from Year 6 at Northgate Primary School made poppies with the residents from The Lawns. Picture: Northgate Primary School

Archant

A Norfolk primary school have been working with a care scheme to make a centenary poppy display.

Pupils from Northgate Primary School, in Great Yarmouth, have been working on an intergenerational project with tenants living at The Lawns Housing with Care scheme.

Children have been visiting the scheme on Lawn Avenue and working with tenants to make hundreds of poppies to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

Carole Nisbet, manager at the Lawns, where NorseCare provides care to tenants in 30 flats, said: “The tenants have really enjoyed working with the children on this lovely project.

“This year’s Armistice Day is a significant anniversary, we’re sure the final display will be striking and remind us all of this important date in the calendar.”

Poppies are made from the bottoms of plastic bottles, sprayed with red paint, a black middle and finished off with a black stem.

A member of staff from Northgate Primary School, said: “We are proud to be educating our children about the centenary of the end of the First World War and plan an exhibition in school as well as a special service for all of our children.

“We will continue to work with The Lawns and have plans for involving them in our Christmas entertainment in December.”

The display can been seen in the garden outside the scheme on Lawn Avenue.

