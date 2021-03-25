Poet inspires children with virtual visit to Norfolk school

Published: 2:36 PM March 25, 2021

Poet, author and entertainer Neal Zetter who paid a virtual visit at Moorlands Primary Academy in Belton. - Credit: Submitted

A popular poet has proved a hit with children at a Norfolk school as part of efforts to boost reading among pupils.

Much loved author and entertainer Neal Zetter was the latest virtual author visit at Moorlands Primary Academy in Belton near Great Yarmouth.

Moorlands Primary Academy in Belton has been running virtual author visits to boost pupils reading. - Credit: DNEAT

Headteacher Kevin Lee said: “Enjoyment of reading is at the heart of our teaching at Moorlands Academy, and we were very pleased to invite Neal Zetter to attend. Our pupils thoroughly enjoyed his workshop.”

His visit certainly made an impression on pupils. One youngster, Josh, said: “He was really funny and was great at performing his poems. My favourite poem was Banana-nana-nana-nana. I always like meeting authors.”

Poet, author and entertainer Neal Zetter speaking to pupils at Moorlands Primary Academy in Belton via Zoom. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Zetter said: "I was very impressed with the children's knowledge of my work and, moreover, their enthusiasm for poetry, reading and books.

You may also want to watch:

“As an author who has worked with children nearly every school day for the last 16 years, I know a good school when I see one!"