Could you design a ‘cardboard campus’ for this Norwich bar’s ceiling city?

Jay Barsby, Bar Supervisor at Norwich Playhouse bar. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Do you consider yourself a dab hand with arts and crafts? Then a Norwich bar might have a challenge for you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a "cardboard campus" for their ceiling display. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a "cardboard campus" for their ceiling display. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Playhouse Bar is looking to make additions to its distinctive Ceilingopolis – a sprawling collection of decorated cardboard stalactites depicting a city scape.

While it sports copies of Tower Bridge, Jurassic Park and an Ikea store, staff feel there is something missing from their eclectic city: further and higher education institutions.

In a bid to fill the gaps the bar in St George’s Street is challenging people to construct a cardboard campus styled on Norwich University of the Arts, the University of East Anglia or City College Norwich.

The “university challenge” has been advertised on Facebook with a short list of requirements for entries – they must be a maximum of 1m by 1m, made of cardboard or another lightweight material, able to be stapled to the bar’s ceiling, and can contain battery-operated electrical components if the designer desires.

Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a "cardboard campus" for their ceiling display. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a "cardboard campus" for their ceiling display. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The deadline for entries is Sunday, June 16, and the best of those submitted will win a place in Ceilingopolis.

Karen Reilly, Playhouse Bar manager, said: “Norwich is a vibrant university city, and where better to pay tribute to the giddy heights of academic achievement than on the roof of a bar.

“We’re thrilled to offer the people of Norwich the chance to design their own cardboard creation and cannot wait to see the constructions submitted.”

Close to many of Norwich University of the Arts’ buildings and attached to the Playhouse Theatre, the bar is a popular hang-out for those on the city’s arts scene.

Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a "cardboard campus" for their ceiling display. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a "cardboard campus" for their ceiling display. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ceilingopolis was started in 2011 by members of staff – many of whom are art students or practising artists.

They have made the majority of additions to it over the years – including an Olympic stadium after London 2012 – with some input from the public, including an Asda superstore designed by local children.

But this will be the first time the bar has made a public appeal for contributions to its creation.

The Playhouse Bar’s large beer garden also acts as an exhibition space, with vibrant picnic benches decorated by local artists.