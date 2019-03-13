Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Could you design a ‘cardboard campus’ for this Norwich bar’s ceiling city?

13 March, 2019 - 17:30
Jay Barsby, Bar Supervisor at Norwich Playhouse bar. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jay Barsby, Bar Supervisor at Norwich Playhouse bar. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Do you consider yourself a dab hand with arts and crafts? Then a Norwich bar might have a challenge for you.

Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a "cardboard campus" for their ceiling display. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Playhouse Bar is looking to make additions to its distinctive Ceilingopolis – a sprawling collection of decorated cardboard stalactites depicting a city scape.

While it sports copies of Tower Bridge, Jurassic Park and an Ikea store, staff feel there is something missing from their eclectic city: further and higher education institutions.

In a bid to fill the gaps the bar in St George’s Street is challenging people to construct a cardboard campus styled on Norwich University of the Arts, the University of East Anglia or City College Norwich.

The “university challenge” has been advertised on Facebook with a short list of requirements for entries – they must be a maximum of 1m by 1m, made of cardboard or another lightweight material, able to be stapled to the bar’s ceiling, and can contain battery-operated electrical components if the designer desires.

Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a "cardboard campus" for their ceiling display. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The deadline for entries is Sunday, June 16, and the best of those submitted will win a place in Ceilingopolis.

Karen Reilly, Playhouse Bar manager, said: “Norwich is a vibrant university city, and where better to pay tribute to the giddy heights of academic achievement than on the roof of a bar.

“We’re thrilled to offer the people of Norwich the chance to design their own cardboard creation and cannot wait to see the constructions submitted.”

Close to many of Norwich University of the Arts’ buildings and attached to the Playhouse Theatre, the bar is a popular hang-out for those on the city’s arts scene.

Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a Norwich Playhouse bar is searching for artists to create a "cardboard campus" for their ceiling display. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ceilingopolis was started in 2011 by members of staff – many of whom are art students or practising artists.

They have made the majority of additions to it over the years – including an Olympic stadium after London 2012 – with some input from the public, including an Asda superstore designed by local children.

But this will be the first time the bar has made a public appeal for contributions to its creation.

The Playhouse Bar’s large beer garden also acts as an exhibition space, with vibrant picnic benches decorated by local artists.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Homeless father died underneath unconscious friend after they downed bottle of vodka in 15 minutes

Remigijus Balsevicius (right), pictured here with his son Vykintas, was found dead on the bottom of a stairwell in Old Post Office Court, Norwich. Picture: Vykintas Balsevicius

Car owners ‘livid’ after vandals carve obscene images of body parts onto bonnets

Mindless vandals have carved images of obscene body parts onto cars parked in King Street, Swaffham. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Teacher dismissed amid physical abuse allegations

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Two puppies found abandoned on beach

An aerial photograph of Kessingland looking towards Lowestoft Picture: Mike Page.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists