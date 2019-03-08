Peter Pan learning project hopes to fly following pilot success

Children at St Francis of Assisi Primary School in Norwich and residents at The Hawthorns Care Home have been involved in intergenerational learning scheme the Peter Pan Project. Picture: Kelly Hobday Kelly Hobday

A learning project bringing together old and young in Norwich is celebrating the success of its pilot scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at St Francis of Assisi Primary School in Norwich and residents at The Hawthorns Care Home have been involved in intergenerational learning scheme the Peter Pan Project. Picture: Kelly Hobday Children at St Francis of Assisi Primary School in Norwich and residents at The Hawthorns Care Home have been involved in intergenerational learning scheme the Peter Pan Project. Picture: Kelly Hobday

The Peter Pan Project brought together pupils from St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School and residents at The Hawthorns Care Home to gain a better understanding of each other’s generations.

Over the past three months the children and residents have undertaken activities together including painting, baking, sewing and a puppet workshop with the Puppet Theatre in Norwich.

Their fruits of their work were shown in an exhibition at the care home in Unthank Road on April 5.

Following its success the non-profit project is set to continue with new pupils from St Francis of Assisi, and a new Tinkerbells group is due to start in May where children aged up to two will sing and play with residents at The Hawthorns.

Find out more about the Peter Pan Project on Facebook or by emailing Kelly Hobday at thepeterpanproject@outlook.com.