Late paratrooper’s memory lives on through heart-breaking book written by his niece

PUBLISHED: 12:51 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:23 09 November 2018

The brother of a paratrooper who was killed in battle recalled his brother�s harrowing experience during the Falkland War. Picture: Daniel Morris

Archant

The brother of a paratrooper who was killed in battle has recalled his brother’s harrowing experience during the Falkland War.

PTE David Parr was only 19 when he was killed during the final push to reclaim Port Stanley from Argentine invaders on June 14, 1982.

On Thursday, pupils and teachers of Ormiston Dene Academy sat back and listened to Harmer Parr recall the harrowing tale of his younger brother.

The hour-long assembly spanned from his experience as a teenager, to the hardships he faced in the battle against Argentina.

In front of an audience of history students - where David himself once sat and studied as a teenager - Mr Parr described the horrid conditions his brother fought in, the exhausting battle, and his death.

He also highlighted the lasting affect it has had on his family and the “terrible guilt” felt by fellow servicemen who served with the young solider in the war.

Mr Parr detailed the PTSD experienced by one fellow paratrooper who was beside the young solider when he was killed.

Mr Parr said: “David would appear to him in his dreams, he would then wake up and make to cups of teas and sit and talk with him for hours.”

The memory of the young solider has been lived through a new book by David’s niece Helen Parr, who was seven when he was killed.

According to Mr Parr, the book focuses on the parachute regiment, the battle and the cultural and social history of the combat on the Falkland Islands.

‘Our Boys’ was published in September this year showcasing “the human experiences of the paratroopers who fought in the Falklands, and examines the long aftermath of that conflict.”

Mr Parr said: “She interviewed all the lads who survived.

“It has been great, it really has brought Dave’s memory back.

“Apparently it is the first book written on the Falkland War by a woman.”

Both Mr Parr and his daughter Helen travelled 16-hours to visit Goose Green, in Lafonia on East Falkland. It was there the teenager solider was wounded, and nearby to where he was killed.

‘Our Boys’ can be purchased online from Amazon.

