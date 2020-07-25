Search

Couple first to marry at Castle since lockdown - after 33-year long relationship

PUBLISHED: 16:20 25 July 2020

Paul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Paul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

After a 33-year relationship and a two-decade engagement, a North Norfolk couple were the first to marry at an iconic Norwich venue since lockdown.

Paul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANPaul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Despite a downsized wedding due to coronavirus, Paul and Deborah Davis, decided to go ahead with the big day at Norwich Castle after Mr Davis joked: “Deborah wouldn’t let me off any longer.”

The couple, who are both in their 50s and from Overstrand, tied the knot at the Colman Gallery on Saturday morning in front of four family members.

Paul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Picture: Ruth LawesPaul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Mr Davis, who is self-employed and works in marketing, said: “We have delayed it so long we had to get married. It’s quite funny as we’ve been waiting all this time yet decide to finally do it right at the moment when a virus hits the world and turns everything upside down. The timing is impeccable.

“We had this date planned and we were waiting to see what happened. Then, when we heard we would be able to go ahead with it, we just decided to go for it.

Paul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Picture: Ruth LawesPaul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Picture: Ruth Lawes

“I even said weeks and weeks ago wouldn’t it be funny if we had the wedding in the midst of this pandemic - but it is historic.

“I was pretty nervous about the wedding but also really excited.”

You may also want to watch:

Self-employed hairdresser Mrs Davis said they initially had “big plans” for the wedding and had to slash the guest list from 40 to four due to government restrictions.

She said: “The whole day has changed. We can’t have music, lots of guests and I think we’re not even allowed to sign the register and we have to pretend to do it.

“It’s a stripped down version of the real deal but it doesn’t matter because at the end of it we will still be married.”

Mr Davis added: “It’s not a massive wedding but it’s fine, it is what it is, and we will still be married and that will be lovely.”

On the wedding day, the pair wore matching ‘bride and groom’ face masks and were greeted by surprise by a group of friends.

After the ceremony and champagne in Castle Gardens, Mr and Mrs Davis continued the celebrations on Overstrand beach with their friends at a social distance.

Next year, the couple said they would hold a “massive party” with all their loved ones to mark the big day.

Mrs Davis added: “We’re also hoping to have a honeymoon in Cornwall in the next few weeks - if we can get accommodation.”

