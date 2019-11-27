Academy trust scraps plans to cut 130 jobs

An academy trust has scrapped plans to cut more than 100 support staff jobs.

Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), which runs 12 primary and secondary schools in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, opened a public consultation in October on plans to cut more than 130 posts across its network including in ICT and maintenance.

The union Unison said the cuts risked compromising health, safety and welfare at OAT schools.

However, on Wednesday the trust said it was abandoning the plans, due in part to feedback received in the consultation.

An OAT spokesman said: "We were always clear that we wanted to hear the views of all interested parties and that no decisions had been made.

"As a result, we have decided not to proceed with the proposals.

"As a well-run and financially responsible organisation privileged to serve 29,000 pupils, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, we will continue to invest in school improvement, teaching and learning, and our wider team, while being as efficient as ever."