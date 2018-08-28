Gorleston academies welcome new principal

Kate Rutherford has been appointed new executive principal of Ormiston Cliff Park infant and junior academies in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2014

A Gorleston school has appointed a new executive principal.

Ormiston Cliff Park infant and junior academies have welcomed into the role Kate Rutherford, who has previously served for 13 years as principal at Ormiston Herman Academy.

She will replace Sue Mitchell, who leaves at the end of the academic year.

Mrs Mitchell led the school through a number of milestones, including joining the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) in December last year.

Further appointments are a new vice-principal and assistant principal at Ormiston Herman Academy, Mark Thorpe and Kirsty Redhead.

Also joining the Cliff Park academies is Jackie Cutchey, the new chair of governors.

Mrs Rutherford said: “All three schools have a strong reputation in the local area for being high-quality providers of education, and I will be working hard to continue to build on this as we seek to ensure all students have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”