Should I send my children back to school? Take part in our virtual video debate

PUBLISHED: 12:10 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 19 May 2020

Some non-key worker primary school pupils will start to returning to school from June 1.



It’s a debate that has raged over the last few weeks - do parents feel safe sending their children back to school in June and can headteachers run them successfully while social distancing?

Schools have been closed except for vulnerable and key worker children since March 23.

In the latest of our Open House online debates we want to hear from parents, heads and teachers about their thoughts and plans.

It is the latest in a series of virtual debates addressing what post-lockdown life will look like in the county that kicked-off on May 15 with discussion about how the impact of coronavirus will affect Norwich City and football.

In schools the government is aiming to see all primary children spend a month back in the classroom before the summer holidays, starting with reception, year one and year six pupils from June 1.

The debate on the reopening of Norfolk schools will take plavce via Zoom video conferencing.

Class sizes limited to 15 pupils, desks spaced far apart and staggered break times are among the measures being suggested to limit risk.

Some parents have expressed concern over how the measures will be practically implemented while teachers’ unions have called for more answers from the government.

Whether children and staff will be safe is sure to be a central part of the ‘Open House Debate: Should I send my children back to school?’ debate that will take place from 11am on Friday, May 22.

EDP and Evening News editor David Powles said: “Our first Open House debate on the future of football and Norwich City led to some fantastic conversation and very well-made points covering all sides of the various issues being discussed on that subject.

“With debate currently raging on what next for our schools this is an obvious next topic.

“We’d love to hear from people regarding their concerns and questions and hopefully this can be a good forum to help parents and those in the education sector to decide what to do now.”

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News are inviting their readers to take part in the debates, which are continuations of our Open House events which began with a ThinkIn on homelessness in February.

While social distancing measures make it impossible for people to gather in person, these events will be held online through a video conferencing app.

To register in advance for the webinar CLICK HERE.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Alternatively if you wish to take part, please email steve.anglesey@archant.co.uk

