Former pupil becomes school governor at age of 18

PUBLISHED: 08:05 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 27 October 2020

Olivia Morris. Picture: supplied by Olivia Morris

Olivia Morris. Picture: supplied by Olivia Morris

supplied by Olivia Morris

A teenager is becoming a governor at the first-ever school she attended.

Olivia Morris as a primary school student. Picture: supplied by Olivia MorrisOlivia Morris as a primary school student. Picture: supplied by Olivia Morris

Olivia Morris, 18, is joining the governing body at Ashwicken Primary School, near King’s Lynn.

Her appointment bucks the trend of most of those taking up the role being more than twice her age.

Miss Morris, who works as communications officer for North West Norfolk MP James Wild, believes her recent experience of the education system will stand her in good stead.

She fondly remembers her time at the village primary, which she was the fourth generation of her family to attend.

Ashwicken Primary School Picture: Ian BurtAshwicken Primary School Picture: Ian Burt

“I do remember building dens and outdoor lessons,” she said. “I learned quite a lot of life skills like doing first aid, doing different knots and working as a team.”

Miss Morris, who lives in Ashwicken, said three of the teachers who taught her - Mrs King, Mrs Pratt and Mrs Preston - were still at the school.

She went on via Holly Meadows to the sixth form at Springwood High School, which she left last summer with A-Levels in politics, business and RE before joining Mr Wild’s office.

“The work I do dealing with people I thought I could put my skills to good use,” she said.

She added she hoped to help the school continue to uphold its values as a church school, and ensuring pupils’ views were heard.

Figures suggest that barely 1pc of Britain’s 250,000 school governors are aged under-30.

Ashwicken head teacher Sophie Dickson said: “Having a young governor will be brilliant. She’s a fresh face, with fresh ideas and a fresh perspective.

“What’s going to be really exciting for us is the fact she’s been at the school.”

She added having been a pupil, Miss Morris would be able to understand current pupils’ feelings.

Some 135 children attend the school, on East Winch Road, which was rated ‘good’ at its last Ofsted inspection.

