Pupils take on mile a day challenge to support brain injury charity

PUBLISHED: 18:17 29 April 2019

Zara Dyer and Ian Brown with pupils from Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Zara Dyer and Ian Brown with pupils from Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norfolk primary school has launched a fundraising drive to support a charity which helps people recovering from brain injuries.

Zara Dyer and Ian Brown at Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodZara Dyer and Ian Brown at Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

On Monday, pupils from Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School, stepped out on what will be the first of many 'one mile walks' in aid of 3 Million Steps.

Set up by Zara Dyer from Lowestoft, who had to relearn how to walk and talk after suffering a brain injury in a near fatal car crash, 3 Million Steps hopes to raise money to help other brain injury suffers and their families with the recovery process.

Woman who suffered horrific injuries in car crash gears up for epic walk

In May, Miss Dyer and her partner Ian Brown will set off on the charity's first major challenge, a walk from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Zara Dyer and Ian Brown with pupils from Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodZara Dyer and Ian Brown with pupils from Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Zara Dyer continues to make 'amazing' recovery

And now, they will have they support of pupils at Old Buckenham Primary School who intend to walk a mile a day to match Miss Dyers challenge.

Taking part in their first walk on Monday, pupils were joined by Miss Dyer and Hugo, the school dog.

