Pupils take on mile a day challenge to support brain injury charity

Zara Dyer and Ian Brown with pupils from Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School.

A Norfolk primary school has launched a fundraising drive to support a charity which helps people recovering from brain injuries.

Zara Dyer and Ian Brown at Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School.

On Monday, pupils from Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School, stepped out on what will be the first of many 'one mile walks' in aid of 3 Million Steps.

Set up by Zara Dyer from Lowestoft, who had to relearn how to walk and talk after suffering a brain injury in a near fatal car crash, 3 Million Steps hopes to raise money to help other brain injury suffers and their families with the recovery process.

In May, Miss Dyer and her partner Ian Brown will set off on the charity's first major challenge, a walk from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Zara Dyer and Ian Brown with pupils from Old Buckenham Primary and Nursery School.

And now, they will have they support of pupils at Old Buckenham Primary School who intend to walk a mile a day to match Miss Dyers challenge.

Taking part in their first walk on Monday, pupils were joined by Miss Dyer and Hugo, the school dog.