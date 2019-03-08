Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

High school out of special measures after two years

PUBLISHED: 16:07 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 19 June 2019

Wayland Academy in Watton, part of the Norfolk Academies Trust, has been taken out of special measures after its most recent Ofsted inspection. Picture: TEN Group

Wayland Academy in Watton, part of the Norfolk Academies Trust, has been taken out of special measures after its most recent Ofsted inspection. Picture: TEN Group

Archant

A "steady and sustained journey of improvement" has helped a Norfolk high school pull itself out of special measures.

Glen Allott, principal at Wayland Academy in Watton. Picture: Henry GeorgeGlen Allott, principal at Wayland Academy in Watton. Picture: Henry George

Wayland Academy was judged to be inadequate by Ofsted in July 2017 - a two-grade drop from its previous "good" rating - with worries about pupil safety and the effectiveness of leadership.

But following five monitoring visits from the education watchdog the school has had its ranking raised to "requires improvement" - with pupils' development, behaviour and welfare judged to be good.

Inspectors said school leaders had taken significant strides in improving behaviour, with fewer incidents of misbehaviour recorded this year, and attendance, which is now above the national average.

Sustained efforts to raise achievement, particularly for GCSE students, were said to be working and inspectors felt pupils were making better progress than they have in the past - but they said the quality of teaching had not improved fast enough to raise achievement fully across the school.

You may also want to watch:

Pupils told inspectors they recognised the changes made at the school and now feel the school is "a safe, stimulating and enjoyable place to be".

Inspectors said there was still work to do to even out inconsistencies in teacher and engage disadvantaged pupils in learning.

Principal Glen Allott said the school would continue to push for improvements with "renewed vigour" after the inspection's positive feedback.

"This report recognises the real improvements we have made through a concerted focus on key areas - attendance is now above the national average, students feel happy and safe and consistently have a positive attitude to learning, and our strategies to strengthen teaching and learning are leading to better outcomes," he said.

"This report confirms that our strategies to improve teaching and learning are on track to bring about further improvements. We recognise that we have further to go in our improvement journey, making sure that the same high standards are applied consistently across all areas of the curriculum."

The school is part of the Norfolk Academies Trust, run by the Transforming Education in Norfolk (TEN) group, and has around 560 pupils.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Weather warning still in place after thunder and lightning wakes people up in parts of Norfolk

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, captured this photograph of the lightning. Pic: Dan Holley.

Retirement complex in Norwich struck by lightning

A lightening strike causes damage to the roof of Warminger Court on Thorn Lane in Norwich during overnight storms. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why a man spilt beer over two Norwich women at the Cricket World Cup

Canaries Trust secretary Kathy Blake and her daughter Nicola had beer spilt over them at the ICC Cricket World Cup. Picture: Twitter

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Gavin Xavier is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Robber used garden fork, axe and knife during terrifying raids

Shaun Hayes. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Norwich department store censors explicit fragrance name on £200 perfume

The new fragrance by Tom Ford has been edited in Jarrold. Picture: Archant

9 unusual things to do in Norwich - from a Rage Room to Snow Tubing

Reporter Dominic Gilbert venting his anger on china and furniture at the Rage Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man with 216 offences under his belt targeted pub and restaurants

Anthony Eames jailed 21 months. Photo: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists