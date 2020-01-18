Search

Ofsted slams primary school as inadequate

PUBLISHED: 14:59 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 18 January 2020

Garboldisham Church Primary School has been judged to be inadequate following an inspection by Ofsted. Picture: Keith Evans

Garboldisham Church Primary School has been judged to be inadequate following an inspection by Ofsted. Picture: Keith Evans

Archant

A village primary school has been found to be 'inadequate' in an Ofsted report which says pupils receive "poor quality of education".

New pupils at Garboldisham Church Primary School in 2018. Picture: Steve Adams

Though the report says children enjoy attending Garboldisham Church Primary School, its overall quality of education, leadership and management and early years provision were found to be 'inadequate' following an inspection in November.

Ofsted inspectors Maria Curry and Heather Hann said curriculum plans had little structure and coherence meaning children "do not learn as well or as much as they should".

They state: "There is not an ambitious and relevant curriculum in place. While staff teach the full range of national curriculum subjects, the content of what to teach is left for individual teachers to decide.

The school, which has 108 pupils, said it was taking swift action to make improvements following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Garboldisham Church Primary School

"However, teachers do not identify the key knowledge for pupils to learn in each subject. This means that pupils' access to the curriculum is too often haphazard and is not well planned or thought out."

The school, which currently has 108 pupils and is overseen by headteacher Suzanne Halliwell, had been judged 'outstanding' at its previous Ofsted inspection in 2011.

The latest report does identify strengths including pupils saying that bullying is rare and that parents like the "warm family atmosphere of the school where every pupil is known".

It adds: "Teachers and teaching assistants work together to provide an effective level of pastoral care for each pupil. Pupils say that staff are 'strict but kind and help you out'. Staff know each pupil well in this small school."

Garboldisham Church Primary School said following concerns raised by the local authority prior to the inspection, an application to establish an Interim Executive Board had been approved by the Department for Education, replacing the governing board.

In a statement the school said: "We accept Ofsted's findings and are taking swift action to address the areas for improvement.

"We are pleased that inspectors found strengths in the school's work, highlighting that pupils enjoy what they learn, behave well and have opportunities to develop responsibility.

"It was also recognised that parents are supportive of the school and particularly welcome the care provided for pupils.

"We are confident that we can make rapid progress so that our children receive the very best education."

