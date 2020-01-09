Ofsted verdict on Norwich primary school

Norwich Primary Academy headteacher Rebecca Handley Kirk with pupils following recent Ofsted inspection.

Staff and pupils at a Norwich school are celebrating after they received a good rating by inspectors who described the children as "spirited, enthusiastic and polite".

Norwich Primary Academy, formerly Larkman Primary School, has been working hard to make sure its students enjoy reading - and now its seeing the rewards.

Following a recent inspection Ofsted found that reading at the Clarkson Road-based academy has improved significantly over the last year, saying that pupils are inspired to "love reading"'.

The report said the curriculum was "helping pupils to read well, build knowledge and have meaningful experiences".

Ofsted said: "In reception, children are introduced to exciting books and a wide range of vocabulary. This continues throughout the school. The teaching of phonics ensures that pupils learn to read well and catch up quickly if needed."

The school recently celebrated its best ever phonics results, with pupils achieving an 83pc pass rate compared to the Norfolk average of 80pc.

Rebecca Handley Kirk, who became the headteacher in September 2019, said: "Our children are thriving and I'm pleased the hard work of our pupils, teachers and parents is being recognised.

"A really important part of the report, for me, is that our pupils say that they feel safe, are well looked after and that we show respect to one another.

"2019 was an incredible year for our school. The Times gave our children a glowing review for their performance at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival; we had our first ever Arts Week which was opened by the Lord Mayor or Norwich; and of course our phonics results. The feedback from Ofsted is a great way to start the new year."

The school, which is part of the Inspiration Trust, was rated as good across all areas.

Dame Rachel de Souza, chief executive of the Inspiration Trust, said: "Our schools are places where children are given the skills and encouragement to succeed. We are committed to giving our pupils a rich and ambitious curriculum.

"I'm proud to see the collaboration between Norwich Primary Academy's teachers and the trust's curriculum specialists is making a real difference to our children's learning."