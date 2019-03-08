Search

Rainbow Centre at RAF Marham rated outstanding

PUBLISHED: 11:14 03 August 2019

The Rainbow Centre at RAF Marham Picture: SAC Kitty Barratt

The Rainbow Centre at RAF Marham Picture: SAC Kitty Barratt

A children's nursery at an RAF base has been rated outstanding for the third time in a row.

Schools watchdog Ofsted said the Rainbow Centre at RAF Marham creates "a highly positive culture filled with stimulating and varied activities" and inspires children's curiosity and desire to learn.

Manager Dee Gent said: "I am so utterly proud of my team for their outstanding achievement and am thrilled that Ofsted has awarded us a third consecutive outstanding grade.

"We will all continue to provide the very best care and learning environments for the children and look forward to supporting station and local families for many years to come."

Ofsted inspectors visited in May. Their report said: "Children are eager to learn and readily take on challenge. They are extremely confident and self-assured. Older children enthusiastically respond to staff's searching questions.

"Babies and younger children confidently move around and willingly have a go at practising their early walking skills on challenging terrain indoors and outside."

The centre started life as a pre-school operating in a barrack block beside the Sandringham Centre and a crèche in a double house opposite.

In 1996 in began offering full day care for children aged two and over. Before and after school clubs followed, in 1998 and in 2002 it took over a crèche, bringing all areas of childcare under one roof.

A grant from the RAF Benevolent Fund enabled the current building to be built in 2003.

The centre, which caters for children from three months to 12 years, has 10 rooms, two halls, a veranda and outdoor space for activities including fixed assault courses, bike track, sand pits, climbing frames and safe spaces.

