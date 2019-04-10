Infant school secures top grade from inspectors in glowing report

Search

10 April, 2019 - 12:00
Pupils at Clover Hill VA Infant and Nursery School in Bowthorpe, Norwich, which has been ranked as

Pupils at Clover Hill VA Infant and Nursery School in Bowthorpe, Norwich, which has been ranked as "outstanding" in its latest Ofsted report. Picture: Helen McCarney

Helen McCarney

Outstanding support for pupils and skilled leadership have helped a city school score a top grade from inspectors.

Clover Hill VA Infant and Nursery School in Bowthorpe had its ranking moved up from “good” to “outstanding” following an Ofsted inspection in March which showered praise on staff and senior leaders.

The report, published following an inspection in March, said executive headteacher Helen McCarney was “determined to provide pupils with the best possible start to their education” and was assisted by a very effective team of senior leaders.

“Together, they have a very clear understanding of the barriers to learning that are faced by their pupils.”

The inspection team said pupils enjoyed learning and that disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and disabilities were well supported. They said behaviour was exemplary both in and out of lessons and overall attendance was rising rapidly.

The report praised leaders’ efforts to promote pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development through groups such as its eco council which “successfully enable pupils to think more deeply about the wider world”.

It said staff morale was high and that teaching was consistently effective, with pupils making more progress in reading, writing and mathematics by the end of year two than pupils working from similar starting points nationally.

School leaders were said to know their school well and accurately assess its strengths and weaknesses, including in teaching.

Staff, including trainee teachers, also spoke highly to inspectors of the professional development opportunities available.

Mrs McCarney said: “It is a great honour to receive this accolade for the school. Everyone works with determination and dedication and it is fitting but humbling to have this commitment recognised by the inspectors. The governors, staff, children and families are rightly proud of the school and what we have achieved together.”

The school, which is in a federation with St Michael’s VA Junior School and has 175 pupils on its roll, was also deemed to be “outstanding” in its last Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection.

