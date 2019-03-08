Search

See the revamped book covers by Norwich students shortlisted for a major publishing award

PUBLISHED: 15:17 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 29 May 2019

Norwich University of the Arts student Charlotte Vaughan and her redesigned book cover for The Establishment by Owen Jones, which has been shortlisted for the non-fiction cover award in the Penguin Random House Student Design Award 2019. Picture: Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House

Revamped designs by Norwich students for three best-selling books have made the final cut for a national award from publisher Penguin Random House.

Norwich University of the Arts student Louis Gabaldoni and his redesigned book cover for Haruki Murakami’s bestseller, Norwegian Wood, which has been shortlisted for the fiction cover award in the Penguin Random House Student Design Award 2019. Picture: Penguin Random HouseNorwich University of the Arts student Louis Gabaldoni and his redesigned book cover for Haruki Murakami’s bestseller, Norwegian Wood, which has been shortlisted for the fiction cover award in the Penguin Random House Student Design Award 2019. Picture: Penguin Random House

The Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) students were shortlised for the publisher's 2019 Student Design Award out of a record-breaking 2,310 entries.

Rowan Collins and Louis Gabaldoni have been shortlisted for their re-design of Haruki Murakami's iconic bestseller, Norwegian Wood, in the fiction cover award alongside eight other students.

Students were asked to approach their design for the well-known book from a fresh angle to make it more appealing to a contemporary readership.

Third year design for publishing student Rowan said her cover was inspired by the natural world, Japanese culture and "my own designs strengths and interests".

Norwich University of the Arts student Rowan Collins and her redesigned book cover for Haruki Murakami’s bestseller, Norwegian Wood, which has been shortlisted for the fiction cover award in the Penguin Random House Student Design Award 2019. Picture: Rowan Collins/Penguin Random HouseNorwich University of the Arts student Rowan Collins and her redesigned book cover for Haruki Murakami’s bestseller, Norwegian Wood, which has been shortlisted for the fiction cover award in the Penguin Random House Student Design Award 2019. Picture: Rowan Collins/Penguin Random House

"Bringing all of these influences together and using my skills in typesetting led to a subtle, nature-inspired cover, combining simple illustration and typography," she said.

Louis, in the second year of his graphic design course, said: "My inspiration for the book cover design involves the combining of the key themes of love and relationships, as well as the book's strong use of forest and woodland imagery. I thought these strong themes would provide a level of intrigue that would draw readers into the book."

Meanwhile Charlotte Vaughan has been included in the 10-strong shortlist for the non-fiction cover award, for her reimagining of the cover of The Establishment by political commentator Owen Jones.

Norwich University of the Arts student Rowan Collins' redesigned book cover for Haruki Murakami’s bestseller, Norwegian Wood, shortlisted for the fiction cover award in the Penguin Random House Student Design Award 2019. Picture: Penguin Random HouseNorwich University of the Arts student Rowan Collins' redesigned book cover for Haruki Murakami’s bestseller, Norwegian Wood, shortlisted for the fiction cover award in the Penguin Random House Student Design Award 2019. Picture: Penguin Random House

In this category students were tasked with designing a cover which would help the book appeal to a new audience while making it feel accessible for people of all political leanings.

Charlotte, a third year design for publishing student, said: "The inspiration for my design was the feeling of anger and waiting to fight for change, which resonated well with me. It was also inspired by political protest signs and punk album art."

Now in its 13th year, the competition aims to challenge the next generation of book cover artists with a real design brief.

The winners in each of the three categories will receive a work placement in the Penguin Random House UK design studios and a £1,000 cash prize.

