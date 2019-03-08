Search

City private school wants higher walls to protect its pupils

PUBLISHED: 06:30 04 June 2019

A school has bid to make its wall taller to protect children after reports of trespassers leaving drug paraphernalia and adults approaching pupils.

Norwich School . Headmaster Steffan Griffiths.Photo: Steve AdamsNorwich School . Headmaster Steffan Griffiths.Photo: Steve Adams

The Norwich School, which is based within the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, hopes to make the wall surrounding its playing field taller in an effort to combat anti-social behaviour.

In planning papers published online, the school says the move came after "finding drug-related material on school grounds" and "incidents when pupils were approached by an adult in this area".

And with recent changes also meaning lower school pupils will be using the field more frequently, the school is looking to take swift action for the safety of its children.

Steffan Griffiths, Norwich School headmaster, said: "Safeguarding standards have changed in recent years and it is time for the school now to update its arrangements to ensure our perimeter provision is appropriate for the safety and wellbeing of the young people in our care.

"It is a privilege for Norwich School to be located in Cathedral Close - it is a beautiful and ancient site at the heart of our vibrant city.

"The school is working closely with the cathedral to ensure that these security improvements also enhance the appearance of the riverside area of the close."

The proposals would see some of the boundary nearly double in height, with the lowest point currently 1m tall.

At its highest point now, the barrier is 1.8m high - which is the measure it would be the entire way around under the proposal.

The school had initially hoped to make the walls higher than this, wishing to extend them to 2.4m.

However, concerns over how a barrier of that height would obstruct views of Norwich Cathedral from the Riverside Walk and Ferry Lane meant a compromise had to be sought.

The proposed changes also come at the recommendation of the Independent Schools Association, a registered charity which told school bosses the area needed security improvements.

It comes after the school also unveiled plans for a major revamp, which includes a new dining room and kitchen block, new facilities and other upgrades to the site.

These plans would see the loss of more than £330,000 worth of trees.

