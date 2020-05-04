Pupils sweeten life in lockdown by running own fudge business

Two school pupils are sweetening up life in lockdown through the development of their own fudge business.

Created by Lower Sixth pupils Olivia Holdcroft and Scarlett Udy, The Sweet Kitchen was set up as part of the Young Chamber programme at the Norwich School and sees them produce luxury yet affordable fudge.

The duo completed a food hygiene course and trialled a number of recipes to get the perfect product. They also used social media to promote the business.

They explained: “With little funding, we thought it was a great opportunity to see what we could achieve as entrepreneurs and as eager business students ourselves.”

In response to the coronavirus outbreak and to keep spirits lifted, they have branched out from school by making local deliveries into the community.

Business Enterprise teacher Glyn Manton said: “At Norwich School we have approximately 80 pupils that have been engaged in our Young Chamber Enterprise schemes this year, where they form their own companies from scratch. This year the Sweet Kitchen has been very successful in terms of sales.

“We are delighted that Olivia and Scarlett have taken the initiative to adapt their business model so it can continue to operate safely and successfully as a delivery service.”

Find out more and order fudge at thesweetkitchen.co.uk