Norwich Research Park scientists take centre stage at major festival

Pete Bickerton as Barney Bee at the launch of the Norwich Science Festival 2019 Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

Now in its fourth year, Norwich Science Festival is establishing itself as one of the country's major showcases for science. And with Norwich Research Park being home to world-leading institutions and scientists doing ground-breaking research, it's only natural that it should take a high-profile presence at the Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the Engaging Images that will be on display at The Forum during Norwich Science Festival Picture: Juan Pablo Gomez-Escribano / John Innes Centre One of the Engaging Images that will be on display at The Forum during Norwich Science Festival Picture: Juan Pablo Gomez-Escribano / John Innes Centre

Meet the Scientists

Scientists from across Norwich Research Park were invited to submit photographs from their work that would inspire people to take more of an interest in science. The results are being displayed in an exhibition called Engaging Images at The Forum for the week of the Festival.

And, at 6pm on Tuesday, October 22, the scientists who took the photographs will be hosting an event where they will explain the latest discoveries behind the images.

A competition will also be launched at the event where members of the public will be invited to take inspiration from the photographs and produce a piece of art or poetry. The winners will see their creations exhibited at The Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts and The Forum later this year.

The Bumblebee Trail will show peopel how The Earlham Institute is contributing to ensuring the future of pollinators The Bumblebee Trail will show peopel how The Earlham Institute is contributing to ensuring the future of pollinators

Bumblebee trail

It's perhaps a little-known fact that you can train bees to sniff out bombs and drugs. That's just one of the fascinating things you might impress your friends with after exploring the Bumblebee Trail.

The Earlham Institute's Dr Pete Bickerton, who is running the event on Tuesday, October 22 at The Forum's Explorium, and making an appearance as 'Barney the Bee', says: "I hope that people will come away excited about the research being carried out on their doorstep at Earlham Institute, based at Norwich Research Park, and how we're contributing to ensuring the future of pollinators and biodiversity for generations to come."

An exhibition at The Forum will show work by Jennie Pedley, artist-in-residence at the Quadram Institute on Norwich Research Park, who worked with scientists to create art that takes its inspiration from the new research into microbes, food and health An exhibition at The Forum will show work by Jennie Pedley, artist-in-residence at the Quadram Institute on Norwich Research Park, who worked with scientists to create art that takes its inspiration from the new research into microbes, food and health

Those who successfully complete the trail will be rewarded with a packet of wildflower seeds to encourage pollinators.

The Art of the Gut

You may associate the gut with many things, but art might not be one that comes to mind first. However, that's exactly what's on show in an exhibition at The Forum from October 19-26.

Will you find all the element posters and complete the Hidden Elements Trail? Will you find all the element posters and complete the Hidden Elements Trail?

Jennie Pedley, artist-in-residence at the Quadram Institute at Norwich Research Park, worked with scientists to create art that takes its inspiration from the new research into microbes, food and health.

You may also want to watch:

Food and Health: what matters to you?

If you want to play a role in how we can embrace food to enhance our health, then you may be interested in attending this event held in the Castle Quarter on Thursday, October 24, 6-8pm.

Scientists from across Norwich Research Park who are working at the forefront of biological science research related to food and health want to understand what is most important to you, and how they can design future science projects with your concerns in mind.

Hidden Elements Trail

In celebration of the 150th birthday of the periodic table, a trail has been created for people to find chemical elements hidden in 19 venues around the city centre, with a further eight elements at a fringe trail at Norwich Research Park.

The brainchild of Dr Stephen Ashworth, Professor of Chemical Physics and Science Communication at the UEA on Norwich Research Park, the Hidden Elements Trail runs until the end of the Festival on Saturday, October 26.

Trail maps are available to pick up from The Forum and the Centrum building at Norwich Research Park.

Norwich Research Park Day

A day dedicated to the ground-breaking science taking place at Norwich Research Park to showcase what happens in the labs and how the Park's vision to change lives and rethink society is being brought to life, right on your doorstep.

Held at The Forum on Wednesday 23 October, you'll be able to step into a giant nose and learn the science behind snot, allergies and asthma, become an atmospheric detective or build a new species of plant from LEGO®.

These and lots more activities will be presented by the Partners of Norwich Research Park - UEA, John Innes Centre, Quadram Institute, Earlham Institute, The Sainsbury Laboratory, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, plus Big C: Norfolk's Cancer Charity and Leaf Expression Systems.

David Parfrey, executive chair of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP, the organisation that runs Norwich Research Park, says: "The Norwich Science Festival has established itself as a fabulous showcase for what is happening in science and how science research is going to help us address some of the major challenges facing the human race. I'm delighted that so many of the Norwich Research Park community are participating in it. It should be a fantastic platform for the role science can play in changing lives."

For more information on Norwich Research Park visit www.norwichresearchpark.com

For more information on Norwich Science Festival 2019 visit www.norwichsciencefestival.co.uk