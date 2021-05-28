Norwich Pride to combat rise in homophobic ‘banter’ in schools
- Credit: Archant
A rise in reports of homophobia and transphobia in Norfolk schools is to be targeted during a week of events as part of Norwich Pride.
Despite the Norwich Pride parade being cancelled, the 2021 Pride Schools Week will go ahead from July 5-9 with the theme being "respect".
Education lead Nick O'Brien said: "We're getting reports from staff and students about a rise in homophobia and transphobia in Norfolk schools, particularly casual comments described as 'banter'.
“This is particularly worrying as we know that many LGBT+ young people suffered an extra sense of isolation during lockdown, so it's critical that schools are a safe space for them.
“Pride Schools Week is the perfect opportunity for schools to reset and give out a clear message that homophobia and transphobia of any kind will not be tolerated."
Earlier this year Norwich-based charity Mancroft Advice Project, which runs relationship, sex and sexual health programmes in schools, said sexual harassment and abuse were “an everyday occurrence” for pupils.
Pride Schools Week will see poster artwork originally designed by David Shenton for the Proud Canaries to stamp out homophobia and transphobia in football grounds, hung in schools.
You may also want to watch:
Credit-card sized copies will be handed out to students with a simple message to show to bullies.
Mr Shenton said: “I’m delighted that the Show Some Respect artwork will be used in schools this summer. I hope it brings comfort and a realisation to young LGBT+ people that they are not alone.”
Most Read
- 1 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
- 2 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
- 3 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
- 4 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
- 5 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
- 6 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
- 7 Floating restaurant for sale at auction for £10,000-£20,000
- 8 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
- 9 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
- 10 Norwich Spire hospital set to be taken over
The week will also see local actor and theatre producer Joseph Ballard devise school drama workshops and inspirational role models such as Di Cunningham, director of inclusion at Norfolk FA who also runs Proud Canaries, the official LGBT+ fan group at Norwich City, speaking at assemblies.
Jo Caulfield, of Norwich Pride education team, said: “Wonderful things have happened in previous pride weeks. There's been rainbow cake-making, pride parades in the playground, debates, football matches, special events and speakers and beautiful artwork created by students.
“It's always a joy to see what schools come up with and pride week can be one of the highlights of the school year.”