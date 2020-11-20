Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of pupils face learning from home as more schools close

PUBLISHED: 18:00 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 20 November 2020

More Norfolk schools have closed or partially closed due to coronavirus cases. Picture: PA Images

More Norfolk schools have closed or partially closed due to coronavirus cases. Picture: PA Images

Archant

Hundreds of pupils are facing a return to home schooling as more Norfolk schools are forced to impose total or partial closures following positive coronavirus cases.

Lakenham Primary School, Sandringham and West Newton Primary, St Mary And St Peter Catholic Primary and Cattopn Grove Primary. Pictures: GoogleLakenham Primary School, Sandringham and West Newton Primary, St Mary And St Peter Catholic Primary and Cattopn Grove Primary. Pictures: Google

Norfolk County Council said more than 100 schools and colleges have had to take measures following Covid outbreaks and situations.

Among those forced to close St Mary And St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston where all year groups are now being taught remotely until November 30 when it is hoped lessons can return to the classroom.

The school, which has 223 pupils, had initially been directed by Public Health England and the Norfolk Outbreak Team had early years and Year 1 and Year 2 be closed following an outbreak.

Catton Grove Primary School headteacher Catherine Lorne. Picture: Catton Grove PrimaryCatton Grove Primary School headteacher Catherine Lorne. Picture: Catton Grove Primary

MORE: Q&A: What are the rules if your child is sent home from school to self-isolate?

But in a letter to parents head of school Jade Block said: “We have had a significant number of our remaining staff contacted by the Track and Trace App to self-isolate. This means we do not have enough staff to keep the remaining year groups open and operate safely over the next two weeks.

“Therefore the school will be closed to all children. We will reopen on Monday, November 30 for all children.”

Lakenham Primary School in Norwich has also been closed to all pupils from reception to Year 6 following a Covid outbreak.

A pupil in class but many children will be learning from home due to school; closures. Picture: PA ImagesA pupil in class but many children will be learning from home due to school; closures. Picture: PA Images

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile in the north of the city, Catton Grove Primary School announced a partial closure on November 20, with parents told to keep ‘caterpillars’ early years children at home until December 4.

Headteacher Catherine Lorne said: “We have been made aware of a member of staff in our Caterpillar Unit who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and children should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

MORE: How a centre for children with special needs is coping with the coronavirus crisis

Also partially closed is Sandringham and West Newton Primary Academy where the Year 3 and 4 ‘bubble’ has closed for an isolation period

Headteacher Jane Gardener said: “The rest of the school remains open. We are working closely with Public Health England and continue to be vigilant for any other cases.”

In total eight schools are affected by closures, according to Norfolk County Council.

Others include Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston and the John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea, both of which are fully closed. Dereham Neatherd High School was closed on November 20 to Years 7, 9 and 11.

Kenninghall Primary School, near Banham, which has been closed this week is expected to welcome back pupils on Monday, November 23.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

The 'Hotel Inspector' Alex Polizzi and Robin Twigge on the TV presenter's second visit. Pic: EDP

Two more year groups sent home from high school after Covid cases

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Man accused of being drunk in charge of a car at garage off A47

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Devastated’ Mumba urged to bounce back from City heartache

Norwich City youngster Bali Mumba is out with a knee injury until the new year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd