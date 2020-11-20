Hundreds of pupils face learning from home as more schools close

More Norfolk schools have closed or partially closed due to coronavirus cases. Picture: PA Images Archant

Hundreds of pupils are facing a return to home schooling as more Norfolk schools are forced to impose total or partial closures following positive coronavirus cases.

Lakenham Primary School, Sandringham and West Newton Primary, St Mary And St Peter Catholic Primary and Cattopn Grove Primary. Pictures: Google Lakenham Primary School, Sandringham and West Newton Primary, St Mary And St Peter Catholic Primary and Cattopn Grove Primary. Pictures: Google

Norfolk County Council said more than 100 schools and colleges have had to take measures following Covid outbreaks and situations.

Among those forced to close St Mary And St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston where all year groups are now being taught remotely until November 30 when it is hoped lessons can return to the classroom.

The school, which has 223 pupils, had initially been directed by Public Health England and the Norfolk Outbreak Team had early years and Year 1 and Year 2 be closed following an outbreak.

Catton Grove Primary School headteacher Catherine Lorne. Picture: Catton Grove Primary Catton Grove Primary School headteacher Catherine Lorne. Picture: Catton Grove Primary

But in a letter to parents head of school Jade Block said: “We have had a significant number of our remaining staff contacted by the Track and Trace App to self-isolate. This means we do not have enough staff to keep the remaining year groups open and operate safely over the next two weeks.

“Therefore the school will be closed to all children. We will reopen on Monday, November 30 for all children.”

Lakenham Primary School in Norwich has also been closed to all pupils from reception to Year 6 following a Covid outbreak.

A pupil in class but many children will be learning from home due to school; closures. Picture: PA Images A pupil in class but many children will be learning from home due to school; closures. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile in the north of the city, Catton Grove Primary School announced a partial closure on November 20, with parents told to keep ‘caterpillars’ early years children at home until December 4.

Headteacher Catherine Lorne said: “We have been made aware of a member of staff in our Caterpillar Unit who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and children should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

Also partially closed is Sandringham and West Newton Primary Academy where the Year 3 and 4 ‘bubble’ has closed for an isolation period

Headteacher Jane Gardener said: “The rest of the school remains open. We are working closely with Public Health England and continue to be vigilant for any other cases.”

In total eight schools are affected by closures, according to Norfolk County Council.

Others include Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston and the John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea, both of which are fully closed. Dereham Neatherd High School was closed on November 20 to Years 7, 9 and 11.

Kenninghall Primary School, near Banham, which has been closed this week is expected to welcome back pupils on Monday, November 23.