News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

School stays closed due to staff shortages

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:17 PM July 9, 2021    Updated: 2:18 PM July 9, 2021
North Wootton Academy in King's Lynn was closed on Friday due to staff shortages.

North Wootton Academy in King's Lynn was closed on Friday due to staff shortages. - Credit: Google

A Norfolk school has remained closed today following staff shortages.

The list of school closures on the Norfolk County Council website includes North Wootton Academy in King's Lynn, stating it was "closed again" on Friday, July 9 due to staff shortages.

A post on the school's website told parents and carers on Thursday that the school building was shutting due to not having "a safe level of staff".

It added: "We apologise for the lateness of this decision but this was after a discussion with PHE (Public Health England) this morning.

"Those who are already self-isolating should access their live lessons as planned."

You may also want to watch:

It said it would update parents and carers with more information once they know how long the closure will be for.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction
  2. 2 Norfolk Covid infection rate doubles as crucial 'R' rate hits 2
  3. 3 Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final
  1. 4 Mysterious boarded up cottage for sale for £200,000
  2. 5 EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub
  3. 6 Police close road and attend pub amid lively England win celebrations
  4. 7 Missing man in Great Yarmouth has been found
  5. 8 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  6. 9 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
  7. 10 CCTV to spotcheck staff as hospital workers caught sleeping on job AGAIN
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live

Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Action from Snetterton at the weekend. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Norfolk Live

'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Lyndzi Harding wearing the England-themed body paint design by friend Sarah Patterson

Euro 2020 | Video

Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham College has closed after a significant Covid-19 outbreak.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus