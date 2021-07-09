School stays closed due to staff shortages
A Norfolk school has remained closed today following staff shortages.
The list of school closures on the Norfolk County Council website includes North Wootton Academy in King's Lynn, stating it was "closed again" on Friday, July 9 due to staff shortages.
A post on the school's website told parents and carers on Thursday that the school building was shutting due to not having "a safe level of staff".
It added: "We apologise for the lateness of this decision but this was after a discussion with PHE (Public Health England) this morning.
"Those who are already self-isolating should access their live lessons as planned."
It said it would update parents and carers with more information once they know how long the closure will be for.
