Find out who was chosen as a Norfolk school’s first head boy and girl

Head boy and girl at Millfield Primary School. Gus Mitchell and Lily Owers. Picture: Dawn Price Archant

A Norfolk school has picked its first head boy and girl.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Those shortlisted at Millfield Primary School in North Walsham were interviewed by a panel including the headteacher and a member of the governing body.

The head boy position was given to Gus Mitchell and the head girl to Lily Owers.

Both have already put their skills to work by showing new teachers around the school, greeting parents during a reading afternoon and being involved in deciding ideas for charity and school fundraising.

Lily said: “I want to make the school a happier place and help people sort out their problems and worries.”

Gus stated that he wanted to help the children who needed support throughout the school.

The pair want to create an ideas box, a worries box, and their hope is to buy more equipment for the younger children and expand the jungle gym.