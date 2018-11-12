Search

Advanced search

Find out who was chosen as a Norfolk school’s first head boy and girl

12 November, 2018 - 17:17
Head boy and girl at Millfield Primary School. Gus Mitchell and Lily Owers. Picture: Dawn Price

Head boy and girl at Millfield Primary School. Gus Mitchell and Lily Owers. Picture: Dawn Price

Archant

A Norfolk school has picked its first head boy and girl.

Those shortlisted at Millfield Primary School in North Walsham were interviewed by a panel including the headteacher and a member of the governing body.

The head boy position was given to Gus Mitchell and the head girl to Lily Owers.

Both have already put their skills to work by showing new teachers around the school, greeting parents during a reading afternoon and being involved in deciding ideas for charity and school fundraising.

Lily said: “I want to make the school a happier place and help people sort out their problems and worries.”

Gus stated that he wanted to help the children who needed support throughout the school.

The pair want to create an ideas box, a worries box, and their hope is to buy more equipment for the younger children and expand the jungle gym.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Video ‘Flames as tall as the trees’: Close shave for passengers in bus fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Art Fair East 2018 to showcase top worldwide talent from Norfolk to Dubai

London Street, Norwich Credit: Howard Temperley

Suspects as young as 10 arrested following criminal damage to property and cars in Swaffham

Station Street, Swaffham. Photo: Google

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast