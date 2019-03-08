School at centre of BBC documentary on funding cuts

A Norfolk primary school is at centre of a documentary on the impact of education funding cuts.

Sharon Johnson, care and support advisor at North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth helps to pack the food parcels. Picture: Joe Norton Sharon Johnson, care and support advisor at North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth helps to pack the food parcels. Picture: Joe Norton

BBC's Panorama will feature North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth on Monday (September 2), exploring how cuts have affected its day-to-day running.

The school serves one of the most deprived parts of the UK, with around half of its pupils eligible for free school meals.

It set up its own food bank in 2018 in response to increased need among its families - one of many services it now offers to support those struggling.

In the documentary, headteacher Debbie Whiting said the job of running a school was now about more than education as schools had to pick up slack from other public funding cuts.

She previously described schools as "the fourth emergency service".

But with funds becoming ever more stretched, services, clubs and even jobs at North Denes are having to be axed.

Ms Whiting said schools were reaching a funding crisis point which required swift ameliorative action.

"Anybody who says there is fat to be trimmed in school budgets needs to come and see the skeleton that's left because there isn't anything left on the bones any more. There is nothing left that can be cut," she said.

The documentary follows an announcement from prime minister Boris Johnson on Friday of a £14bn investment in primary and secondary education between now and 2022/23.

Making the announcement, the Department for Education said education standards in England had risen since 2010 with more primary school children on track to become fluent readers and more 19-year-olds leaving education with English and maths GCSEs.