Norfolk schools join forces for thank you to ‘superhero’ frontline workers
- Credit: St George’s Primary
Pupils and teachers at schools across Norfolk have turned superheroes for the day to send a special thank you message to NHS staff.
Up to 50 schools joined in the special Rainbow Superhero Day on Thursday by dressing up as their favourite superhero - real or imagined - to celebrate all frontline workers, from bin collectors, to supermarket workers, right through to the frontline NHS staff.
The idea was initiated by Melodie Fearns, headteacher of St George’s Primary in Great Yarmouth, who was moved by news coverage that demonstrated that frontline NHS staff were exhausted.
Her school put together a film featuring staff and children as ‘Rainbow Superheroes’ on a mission to deliver the message “You’ve Got This!”.
The idea caught on with other schools, including Cecil Gowing Infant School in Sprowston, as well as other local organisations making costumes using everything from old towels and paper masks to homemade Superhero logos, with the results being shared on social media.
Mrs Fearns said: “If we can put a smile on frontline workers' faces, then we will have used our superpowers well!”
