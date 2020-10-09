WATCH: School releases video of how a socially-distanced day looks for students

The Atrium at North Walsham High School. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

Many of us can’t imagine how our school days would have been effected by a global pandemic, but what does the reality look like for today’s students?

To show parents how their child’s day looks, North Walsham High School has released a first-person short film showing a typical post-Covid school day from start to finish.

The video follows the launch of a new style of school open day allowing small groups of parents to take a socially distant tour of the school on October 23.

The school reopened on September 7 with 99% attendance, however the school itself looked very different with new protocols for social distancing implemented, along with floor markings, cordoned off areas and new furniture to ensure the measures are followed.

Headteacher James Gosden, who joined the school in September, said: “I have been made to feel incredibly welcome by staff, students and our families alike.

“The students have been incredibly resilient and have adapted to our new Covid-19 adaptation including lining up every morning and being taught in zones.

“We have been incredibly lucky that our careful risk assessments and facilities mean we can still offer a broad curriculum as our students can still take part in lessons such as food technology, music and drama in specialist spaces.

“The level of work completed in all lessons has been excellent and staff have been pushing students to be the best they can be.

“I am incredibly proud of the start the school has made and you can feel our core values of trust, resilience, excellence and kindness as you walk through the corridors on a daily basis.”

The video shows students entering the school, lining up and going through their day in classrooms, drama theatres and science labs, before finishing the day with PE.