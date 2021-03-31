Norfolk schools celebrate LGBTQ+ history as part of art campaign

Published: 11:09 AM March 31, 2021

Pupils at schools across Norfolk are taking part in a variety of themed art challenges to encourage creativity and boost mental health.

The art month project at 14 schools that are part of the Inspiration Trust kicked off with pupils researching famous LGBTQ+ role models from history and creating artwork inspired by them.

The results ranged from a photo college of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury to a portrait of Marsha P. Johnson, outspoken US gay rights advocate and one of the prominent figures in the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' by pupil Eloise at Cromer Academy. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Heather Denny, Inspiration Trust arts advisor, said: “Our first art month challenge encourages our schools to celebrate inclusivity; learn more about LGBTQ+ history and equality; and develop their creativity.”

'Marsha P Johnson' by Hethersett Academy pupil Lily. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Dr Elly Barnes MBE from charity Educate & Celebrate, who chose the competition winners, said: “It is always a real joy to see how schools develop and grow their LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum, all subject areas play a part in creating whole school positive change; which is why it is so lovely to see diversity, history and creativity being celebrated through art.”

'David Bowie' by Kitty at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich. - Credit: Inspiration trust



