News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Push for new Norfolk school governors to address shortages

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:12 PM September 30, 2021   
Swaffham Junior Academy

A campaign has been launched to recruit more school governors across Norfolk. - Credit: DNEAT

Hundreds of unfilled places have seen a new campaign launched asking members of the public to consider becoming school governors.

Governing boards play a vital role in the effective running of schools but many are struggling to recruit them, a position made worse by the pandemic.

Governors are responsible for a huge variety of tasks including appointing headteachers, examining how money is being spent and scrutinising the progress that students make. 

But the position is unpaid and it is hard to recruit volunteers.

Diss Junior School

The campaign in Norfolk is encouraging everyone over 18 to consider whether they could become a governor. - Credit: St Benet's MAT

There are currently approximately 5,500 governors in Norfolk but earlier this year the Diocese of Norwich Education Services said its 110 schools had about 200 vacancies.

In a bid to recruit more it has launched a pilot project with national governance recruitment agency Inspiring Governance to seek remote governors from areas further afield, including Essex

You may also want to watch:

Nania Poulson, a parent governor and co-chair of governors at Avenue Road School in Norwich, said the role was hugely rewarding. 

“Governing does require commitment and time, but only a few hours a month, and what I have got back from it is immeasurable,” she said.

Nania Poulson filling the cracks in the wall at Avenue Junior School, ahead of their new term. Pictu

Parent governor and co-chair of governors Nania Poulson gets hands-on at Avenue Road School. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Some stations introduce priority filling hours
  2. 2 Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases
  3. 3 Death of 'devoted' mum was alcohol-related, inquest hears
  1. 4 Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash
  2. 5 Fights, threats and insults: Norfolk garages on their ordeal at the pumps
  3. 6 Man wanted for Thetford assault found dead after 10-month disappearance
  4. 7 Terrifying moment car hits pole and bursts into flames is caught on camera
  5. 8 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
  6. 9 Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park
  7. 10 'We are not scared': Market traders square up to coffee giant

Steve Thurlow, chair of governors at Sheringham Woodfields School, said: “I have a background in adult learning and have been involved with children with special needs in the past, so getting involved was an easy decision.

“In return, I have gained great insights into the challenges schools face, formed some great new relationships and enjoyed a huge amount of satisfaction from contributing to a happy and effective school. 

“Not least, being a chair gives my six-year-old granddaughter bragging rights over classmates at her school!”

Governors have to be aged over 18 and will be subject to DBS checks but they need not be a parent.

People from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds are being encouraged to apply.

John Fisher, NCC cabinet member for childrens services. Photo: Broadland District Council

John Fisher, NCC cabinet member for childrens services. Photo: Broadland District Council - Credit: Archant

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Being a school governor is incredibly rewarding, it’s a great way to give back to the local community and play a part in ensuring that the school and staff have the resources and support they need to do their jobs well.”

Find out more by emailing governor.services@norfolk.gov.uk or visit norfolk.gov.uk/education-and-learning/schools/school-governors

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Convicted sex offender Michael Smith.

Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The Regent Restaurant Great Yarmouth zero food hygiene rating

Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Queues to get fuel at Tesco in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon