Colourful finale for school games replaced by virtual golf and fishing

Norfolk School Games will conclude with a virtual rainbow run after coronavirus school closure meant events moved online. Picture: School Sports Partnerships/Active Norfolk School Sports Partnerships/Active Norfolk

Thousands of school children across Norfolk are set to take part in a colourful finale to a sporting event designed to get pupils active that this year had to be held online due to coronavirus.

More than 18,000 pupils usually take part in the Norfolk School Games. Picture: Neil Didsbury More than 18,000 pupils usually take part in the Norfolk School Games. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The hugely popular Norfolk School Games, the largest school sport event in the county, takes place every summer and usually sees around 18,000 pupils taking part in sporting festivals and competitions in the lead up to the large county-wide finals in mid-June.

However school shutdowns means this summer the format had to be adapted with outdoor physical activities being replaced by virtual sports.

The finals week from June 15–19 will reach a colourful close with a special virtual rainbow run on Friday, June 19 with all pupils from Norfolk’s schools able to take part wherever they are by putting on brightly coloured clothing and going for a run.

Haven't had chance to try our Virtual Challenges yet? Don't worry there's still time to enter.



And don't let the weather put you off...any can be adapted to do indoors. Head to our YouTube account to watch the videos. You have until the 15th Junehttps://t.co/d2BwBCbSJU pic.twitter.com/gubXhyqaZC — Norfolk School Games (@NorfolkSchGames) June 10, 2020

Whether they run fast or slow, for a short or long distance, indoors or outdoors, or even running on the spot – youngsters and their families can them share their experience by tagging and commenting on the Norfolk School Games Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, with the Rainbow emoji.

Participants can email videos and photos at schoolgames@activenorfolk.org, to be included in a finale video showcasing Norfolk’s largest school rainbow run.

With the normal Norfolk School Games unable to take place, the virtual event has kept its spirit alive with a series of weekly online challenges on social media that children could undertake safely from their home.

Primary and secondary pupils usually take part in the Norfolk School Games finale but this year it will end with a rainbow run online. Picture: Neil Didsbury Primary and secondary pupils usually take part in the Norfolk School Games finale but this year it will end with a rainbow run online. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Over 800 entries have been submitted for challenges that have included tennis, angling, netball, and cricket amongst others, and helped young people to try a new skill and focus on their personal improvement.

Jo Thompson, School Games project officer from Active Norfolk said: “We are so pleased with how young people and their families have taken up the virtual challenges and have loved seeing all the smiles as young people practice different skills.

“The aim of the School Games is to encourage participation and enjoyment in sport and physical activity, and the virtual challenges have given us a great platform to continue to encourage and motivate young people to be active despite school currently being different for them.”