Search

Advanced search

Video

Colourful finale for school games replaced by virtual golf and fishing

PUBLISHED: 12:24 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 11 June 2020

Norfolk School Games will conclude with a virtual rainbow run after coronavirus school closure meant events moved online. Picture: School Sports Partnerships/Active Norfolk

Norfolk School Games will conclude with a virtual rainbow run after coronavirus school closure meant events moved online. Picture: School Sports Partnerships/Active Norfolk

School Sports Partnerships/Active Norfolk

Thousands of school children across Norfolk are set to take part in a colourful finale to a sporting event designed to get pupils active that this year had to be held online due to coronavirus.

More than 18,000 pupils usually take part in the Norfolk School Games. Picture: Neil DidsburyMore than 18,000 pupils usually take part in the Norfolk School Games. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The hugely popular Norfolk School Games, the largest school sport event in the county, takes place every summer and usually sees around 18,000 pupils taking part in sporting festivals and competitions in the lead up to the large county-wide finals in mid-June.

However school shutdowns means this summer the format had to be adapted with outdoor physical activities being replaced by virtual sports.

MORE: Mixed reaction as primary schools not required to bring back all pupils

The finals week from June 15–19 will reach a colourful close with a special virtual rainbow run on Friday, June 19 with all pupils from Norfolk’s schools able to take part wherever they are by putting on brightly coloured clothing and going for a run.

Whether they run fast or slow, for a short or long distance, indoors or outdoors, or even running on the spot – youngsters and their families can them share their experience by tagging and commenting on the Norfolk School Games Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, with the Rainbow emoji.

Participants can email videos and photos at schoolgames@activenorfolk.org, to be included in a finale video showcasing Norfolk’s largest school rainbow run.

With the normal Norfolk School Games unable to take place, the virtual event has kept its spirit alive with a series of weekly online challenges on social media that children could undertake safely from their home.

Primary and secondary pupils usually take part in the Norfolk School Games finale but this year it will end with a rainbow run online. Picture: Neil DidsburyPrimary and secondary pupils usually take part in the Norfolk School Games finale but this year it will end with a rainbow run online. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Over 800 entries have been submitted for challenges that have included tennis, angling, netball, and cricket amongst others, and helped young people to try a new skill and focus on their personal improvement.

MORE: Pupils will not visit their new secondary schools before September

Jo Thompson, School Games project officer from Active Norfolk said: “We are so pleased with how young people and their families have taken up the virtual challenges and have loved seeing all the smiles as young people practice different skills.

“The aim of the School Games is to encourage participation and enjoyment in sport and physical activity, and the virtual challenges have given us a great platform to continue to encourage and motivate young people to be active despite school currently being different for them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plans to convert a Norwich office block into 44 apartments

Vantage House, in Fishers Lane Norwich. An application to convert the building into 44 apartments has been submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture: Google Maps

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Norwich MP joins calls for schools to teach slavery and colonialism

A Norwich MP has joined calls for the national history curriculum to include the atrocities of British colonialism and the slave trade. Pictured, Labour MP Clive Lewis. Photo: Neil Didsbury

How new meters could help save precious water

Thousands of homes will be offered new water meters, which allow consumers to monitor their bills daily Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Here’s what market towns are doing to keep shoppers safe

Shaun Vincent, Leader of Broadland District Council. Picture: Simon Finlay
Drive 24