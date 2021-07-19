News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:10 AM July 19, 2021   
Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Positive Covid cases have seen schools in Norfolk forced to close early for the summer holidays. 

Costessey Primary School confirmed the school was closed due to a number of positive cases impacting on staff attendance and forcing a number of pupils to self-isolate.

The school in Three Mile Lane, which has 630 pupils and is part of the Evolution Academy Trust, said it would not reopen before the end of term on Wednesday. 

Principal Katie Lawson said: “We are resorting back to online learning at home. It’s incredibly sad that children won’t be in for the last few days. 

“We are currently trying to put in place as much as we can in terms of transitioning into new classes and saying goodbye to the teachers and the children they are currently working with.

Katie Lawson, principal of Costessey Primary School, outside the new extension. Picture: SOPHIE WYLL

Katie Lawson, principal of Costessey Primary School. - Credit: SOPHIE WYLLIE

You may also want to watch:

“We are doing as much as we can to do that remotely because we know it is really important for those children.”

John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea, which caters for pupils with complex needs and severe learning difficulties, has also been forced to close early. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Major road closed in two places after crashes
  2. 2 Police officer sacked for paragliding while sick has appeal dismissed
  3. 3 Passengers transferred after crash between train and road vehicle near Norwich
  1. 4 RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity
  2. 5 Frustration over 'impassable' paths in suburb as hedges get out of hand
  3. 6 Classic car and bike show cancelled due to Covid
  4. 7 Emergency services block off city road
  5. 8 Family of man who died at quarry plead with people not to swim
  6. 9 Two Norfolk schools picked for 'world class' rebuilds
  7. 10 OPINION: Acceleration of Norfolk traffic is driving me mad

The school said it was “currently experiencing a high number of Covid related issues that have resulted in class closures and staff shortage”.

“The sad decision is that it is not possible to remain open to pupils for the final three days of school,” it added.

The John Grant School in Caister for children with special educational needs. Photo: Angela Sharpe.

The John Grant School in Caister for children with special educational needs has closed early for summer. - Credit: Archant © 2008

The closures come after a headteachers’ union urged parents to continue to send their children to school amid concerns some may keep them at home to avoid the risk that family holiday could be hit if they are forced to isolate.

Latest Department for Education figures show about 840,000 pupils in England were off for Covid-related reasons last week and a further 630,000 were absent for other reasons.

Other Norfolk schools that were closed to all pupils on Monday included Cromer Junior School, which was hit by staff shortages.

Hindringham CofE Primary School was closed due to two staff members having positive lateral flow tests and still waiting for PCR test results.

Wormegay CofE Primary School was unable to open due to staff shortages. 

Last week, the government announced it was ending the system of keeping pupils grouped in "bubbles" to limit the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the number of pupils being sent home to isolate.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils

What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The Range on the Longwater Industrial Estate Photo: James Bass Copy: EN 100 MAG For: EN 100 MAG

New branch of The Range set for city outskirts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A planning inspector have given Emma Stephens six months to remove a fence from Marston Lane

Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Gareth Whiting's Vauxhall Zafira and trailer which led to him being issued with a false traffic offence report on the A47.

Police officer apologises to father-of-four after trailer offence error

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus