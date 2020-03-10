Search

Advanced search

Sexting, fire risks and road safety: children learn about 'real life' dangers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 10 March 2020

A Crucial Crew workshop at the North Lynn Fire Station in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

A Crucial Crew workshop at the North Lynn Fire Station in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Potentially life-saving safety lessons are being taught to Norfolk's primary school children as part of a series of interactive workshops which are touring the county.

A firefighter 'rescues' pupils from the fire experience unit during a Crucial Crew event in Great Yarmouth. Picture: SuppliedA firefighter 'rescues' pupils from the fire experience unit during a Crucial Crew event in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

Nearly 69,000 year six students, aged 10 and 11, have taken part in the annual Crucial Crew safety sessions that are now in their 18th year.

The idea is to give children advice on how to stay safe at home, in the community and online, with sessions designed to be fun and interactive.

The benefits have been life-changing in some cases, with one previous participant later witnessing an electrocution and knowing what to do to keep the casualty safe until help arrived.

A Crucial Crew workshop at the North Lynn Fire Station in 2018. Picture: Ian BurtA Crucial Crew workshop at the North Lynn Fire Station in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

MORE: Primary school first in Norfolk to achieve national mental health award

This year's events began this week with more than 600 pupils from Breckland attending the two-hour sessions over four days at Letton Hall at Shipdham.

You may also want to watch:

As well as learning about fire safety in real-life scenarios, children also take part in seven bitesize workshops on how to tackle the personal dangers and learn valuable skills in how to keep safe.

A Crucial Crew workshop at the North Lynn Fire Station in 2018. Picture: Ian BurtA Crucial Crew workshop at the North Lynn Fire Station in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Topics being covered include first aid, road risks, seaside safety, CPR and defibrillators, healthy relationships, and online risks including talking to strangers and sexting.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: 'The free Crucial Crew sessions enable Norfolk children to not only keep themselves safer, but also benefit the communities they live in too.

'We've heard that lessons learnt in the past have been put into practical use by young people who are better equipped to deal with emergency situations.'

MORE: Youth tech festival returns after organiser overcomes serious cycle crash injuries

The event is organised by Norfolk Fire Service but includes scenarios run by Norfolk Constabulary, HM Coastguard, Norfolk Resilience Forum, St John Ambulance, Norfolk Youth Offending Team, Environment Agency, Cadent Gas and RNLI.

Other venues include King's Lynn North fire station between April 27 and May 1 for West Norfolk pupils, The Space in Norwich from May 21 to 25, while South Norfolk schools will attend Easton College from July 13-17.

North Norfolk pupils will be able to take part at Gresham's Prep School in Holt between October 19 and 21, while Crucial Crew will come to Great Yarmouth's Haven Holiday Park between November 9 and 16.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The good old fish finger, a freezer essential, and also great for a cheeky game of Jenga

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘My body was destroyed’ - How an illegal raver turned her life around

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New owner reveals plans to transform pub which was closed for 10 years

The owner of a once thriving pub which has been closed for the last decade has revealed plans to convert the building, pictured here in 2001. Photo: Bill Darnell

Family ‘sick to stomach’ as NHS calls TV report of son’s death a ‘malarkey’

Henry Curtis-Williams, who died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘My body was destroyed’ - How an illegal raver turned her life around

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Co-op announces limits on essential items after increase in panic buying

East of England Co-op has announced new temporary restriction on some household items. Picture: Central England Co-operative Limited
Drive 24