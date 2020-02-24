'There's no magic secret, just hard work': School celebrates fourth 'outstanding' Ofsted

A school for pupils with complex needs from across Norfolk is celebrating being rated as 'outstanding' for its fourth successive Ofsted report.

Inspectors who visited Parkside School, on College Road in Norwich, last month praised its continued effectiveness, while parents told them it was "brilliant" and "exemplary".

All the 169 pupils at the foundation special school have an educational, health and care plan to help address complex needs, and range in age from seven to 17, including sixth formers.

Headteacher Robert Holderness said the latest 'outstanding' report was a testament to teamwork and there was no secret to its success.

He said: "There is no magic secret. I think it is understanding the needs of individual pupils and trying to work with families and professionals to make sure the provision is the best is possibility can be. That is what we do really well - the bespoke provision for individual pupils."

The Ofsted report states: "The effectiveness of the school is evident in its response to the many changes it has had since the previous inspection. Well established senior staff have left and made way for new leaders. The needs of pupils joining the school have become more complex. Leaders and governors have seized on all changes as opportunities for continued improvement."

It praised staff for teaching pupils the "skills they need for life".

"They take time to find out each pupil s interests and then seek out work experience that will match these," said inspectors. "Pupils of all ages are eager to learn about the world of work.

"Staff regularly bring people into school to talk about their work. During the inspection, some pupils even decided to become Ofsted inspectors."

Mr Holderness, who has been headteacher since 2017, said: "Our catchment area is the whole of Norfolk so we are not like a community school where the parents necessarily live locally, though we do have one or two, so reaching out to parents is really important.

"Every child that attends Parkside has an education, health and care plan, so it is all about trying to work with professionals within the school and outside who are supporting the pupil and the family to make sure that that provision is the best it possibly can be."