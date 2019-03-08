Gallery

Racing at Silverstone, pen pals and a haircut - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Town Close School's F24 Racing Team competed with tremendous skill, spirit and determination placing third overall in the International F24 Finals at the Silverstone motor racing circuit. Picture: Town Close School Town Close School

It was a busy week leading up to the half term holidays for schools in Norfolk.

Aylsham High School U16 Mixed Hockey Team who played against Reepham High School in a friendly and fun match. Picture: Aylsham High School Aylsham High School U16 Mixed Hockey Team who played against Reepham High School in a friendly and fun match. Picture: Aylsham High School

The Town Close School F24 Racing Team competed with great skill, spirit and determination to place third overall in the International F24 Finals at the Silverstone motor racing circuit.

Children at East Dereham Day Nursery were thrilled to receive their first pen pal letter from the Isle of Wight. The pen pal scheme was created from the nursery's vision of teaching children what community is and how important our local communities are within towns, villages and cities across the world. They anticipate to receive letters from all across the world in the coming weeks and months.

The children enjoyed being able to see exactly where their pen pal nursery is located on a map and were excited to find out their pen pals had a rabbit at their nursery,

Caister Academy had East of England Ambulance Service in for four days teaching CPR to Year 7 through to Year 10 pupils - over 560 young people now have the skills to potentially save a life. Picture: Caister Academy Caister Academy had East of England Ambulance Service in for four days teaching CPR to Year 7 through to Year 10 pupils - over 560 young people now have the skills to potentially save a life. Picture: Caister Academy

Heather Avenue Infant School, part of the Wensum Trust, was delighted to play host to the incredible fundraising efforts of Year 2 student Nilay Cetin who wanted to have her long hair cut and donated to the Little Princess Trust. The charity makes wigs from donated 'real' hair, for cancer patients who have lost their own hair due to chemotherapy. On hearing the news of the charity event, Ibrahim Kanidagli, a parent at the school and a local hairdresser, kindly offered to cut Nilay's hair. Following on from the haircutting event, the school will raise futher funds for the charity with a non-uniform day.

East Dereham Day Nursery received a pen pal letter from the Isle of Wight. They were excited to learn they had a rabbit at their nursery and more about the island. Picture: East Dereham Day Nursery East Dereham Day Nursery received a pen pal letter from the Isle of Wight. They were excited to learn they had a rabbit at their nursery and more about the island. Picture: East Dereham Day Nursery

East Dereham Day Nursery has has embarked on hiding children's books across the county to promote early literature in young children. In hope that sharing and encouraging people to hide them elsewhere within the county it will encourage adults to read to children more and support these vital communication and social skills that sharing books brings to us. Picture: East Dereham Day Nursery East Dereham Day Nursery has has embarked on hiding children's books across the county to promote early literature in young children. In hope that sharing and encouraging people to hide them elsewhere within the county it will encourage adults to read to children more and support these vital communication and social skills that sharing books brings to us. Picture: East Dereham Day Nursery

Upper KS2 children at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy enjoyed their Healthy Heart run in the sun. Picture: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Upper KS2 children at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy enjoyed their Healthy Heart run in the sun. Picture: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Gooderstone C of E Primary Academy celebrated harvest with residents at Meadow House nursing home in Swaffham. Picture: Gooderstone C of E Primary Academy Gooderstone C of E Primary Academy celebrated harvest with residents at Meadow House nursing home in Swaffham. Picture: Gooderstone C of E Primary Academy

Harford Manor School was donated 10 ceramic butterflies from The Benjamin Foundation to mark their 25th anniversary which will decorate the outside of the 'adventure room' building. Picture: Harford Manor School Harford Manor School was donated 10 ceramic butterflies from The Benjamin Foundation to mark their 25th anniversary which will decorate the outside of the 'adventure room' building. Picture: Harford Manor School

Howard Junior School students will learn about caring for horses and how to ride with regular sessions on the school field. Picture: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School students will learn about caring for horses and how to ride with regular sessions on the school field. Picture: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School's Harvest Festival donations will go to the Purfleet Trust to help people who are homeless, or whose lifestyle puts them at risk of homelessness. Picture: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School's Harvest Festival donations will go to the Purfleet Trust to help people who are homeless, or whose lifestyle puts them at risk of homelessness. Picture: Howard Junior School

Langley School celebrated Biology Week by holding an Inter-house Busy Bee Bake Off with a ‘declining pollinators’ theme to celebrate Biology Week which was won by Crome. Picture: Langley School Langley School celebrated Biology Week by holding an Inter-house Busy Bee Bake Off with a ‘declining pollinators’ theme to celebrate Biology Week which was won by Crome. Picture: Langley School

Langley School's GCSE Geography pupils had great weather in Mundesley for collecting their fieldwork data on longshore drift, a process responsible for moving significant amounts of sediment along the coast. Picture: Langley School Langley School's GCSE Geography pupils had great weather in Mundesley for collecting their fieldwork data on longshore drift, a process responsible for moving significant amounts of sediment along the coast. Picture: Langley School

Langley School's Year 6 have been taking part in Jellyvision in their Science lessons - an experiment to try and build the tallest possible jelly using only edible food. Going head to head, the tallest jelly reached 43cm high before it had a wobble. Great team work Year 6! Picture: Langley School Langley School's Year 6 have been taking part in Jellyvision in their Science lessons - an experiment to try and build the tallest possible jelly using only edible food. Going head to head, the tallest jelly reached 43cm high before it had a wobble. Great team work Year 6! Picture: Langley School

Lowestoft Sixth Form College supported World Mental Health Day. Picture: Lowestoft Sixth Form College Lowestoft Sixth Form College supported World Mental Health Day. Picture: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

Necton C of E Primary School's KS2 classes were the overall winners at Nicholas Hammonds Academy's cross-country competition against over 500 children from local schools. Picture: Necton C of E Primary School Necton C of E Primary School's KS2 classes were the overall winners at Nicholas Hammonds Academy's cross-country competition against over 500 children from local schools. Picture: Necton C of E Primary School

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy's Reception children enjoyed saying #HelloYellow on World Mental Health Day. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy's Reception children enjoyed saying #HelloYellow on World Mental Health Day. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Wisbech Grammar School's House Music Competition took place with renowned conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham. The hall was certainly alive with music and laughter. Picture: Wisbech Grammar School Wisbech Grammar School's House Music Competition took place with renowned conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham. The hall was certainly alive with music and laughter. Picture: Wisbech Grammar School

City of Norwich School (CNS) welcomed 22 students and two teachers from the KAV Gymnasium in Celle, Germany, to give German students the opportunity to experience life in an English secondary school. Picture: CNS City of Norwich School (CNS) welcomed 22 students and two teachers from the KAV Gymnasium in Celle, Germany, to give German students the opportunity to experience life in an English secondary school. Picture: CNS

Colman Junior School's Year 6 had a great time in the mud at Brancaster. Picture: Colman Junior School Colman Junior School's Year 6 had a great time in the mud at Brancaster. Picture: Colman Junior School

Easton and Otley College are working with the community and Taverham Lions Club to raise £11,000 for a new wheelchair for student Amie Briggs who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy. Picture: Easton and Otley College Easton and Otley College are working with the community and Taverham Lions Club to raise £11,000 for a new wheelchair for student Amie Briggs who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy. Picture: Easton and Otley College

Heather Avenue Infant School supported 6 year old, Year 2 student, Nilay Cetin who had her long hair cut and donated to the Little Princess Trust who make wigs for cancer patients. Picture: The Wensum Trust Heather Avenue Infant School supported 6 year old, Year 2 student, Nilay Cetin who had her long hair cut and donated to the Little Princess Trust who make wigs for cancer patients. Picture: The Wensum Trust

