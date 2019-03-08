Search

Racing at Silverstone, pen pals and a haircut - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 13:34 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 22 October 2019

Town Close School's F24 Racing Team competed with tremendous skill, spirit and determination placing third overall in the International F24 Finals at the Silverstone motor racing circuit. Picture: Town Close School

Town Close School

It was a busy week leading up to the half term holidays for schools in Norfolk.

The Town Close School F24 Racing Team competed with great skill, spirit and determination to place third overall in the International F24 Finals at the Silverstone motor racing circuit.

Children at East Dereham Day Nursery were thrilled to receive their first pen pal letter from the Isle of Wight. The pen pal scheme was created from the nursery's vision of teaching children what community is and how important our local communities are within towns, villages and cities across the world. They anticipate to receive letters from all across the world in the coming weeks and months.

The children enjoyed being able to see exactly where their pen pal nursery is located on a map and were excited to find out their pen pals had a rabbit at their nursery,

Heather Avenue Infant School, part of the Wensum Trust, was delighted to play host to the incredible fundraising efforts of Year 2 student Nilay Cetin who wanted to have her long hair cut and donated to the Little Princess Trust. The charity makes wigs from donated 'real' hair, for cancer patients who have lost their own hair due to chemotherapy. On hearing the news of the charity event, Ibrahim Kanidagli, a parent at the school and a local hairdresser, kindly offered to cut Nilay's hair. Following on from the haircutting event, the school will raise futher funds for the charity with a non-uniform day.

