Chocolate, Latitude and Enterprise Fairs - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Dell Primary School children had an amazing day at Latitude Festival. Picture: Dell Primary School Dell Primary School

School is out for summer, but schools across the county had a busy end to the summer term.

Having won Litcham School's Chocolate Day task to design a new chocolate bar, seven Year 7 pupils got to see and taste their product at Kinnerton's Chocolate Factory in Fakenham. Photo: Litcham School Having won Litcham School's Chocolate Day task to design a new chocolate bar, seven Year 7 pupils got to see and taste their product at Kinnerton's Chocolate Factory in Fakenham. Photo: Litcham School

Litcham School had another successful Chocolate Day. Teams of students are set the task to design a new chocolate product and its packaging before pitching their design to a management team from Kinnerton's Chocolate Factory.

The winning team of Year 7 students were rewarded with a trip to the Fakenham factory to have a tour and see their design realised in the kitchen; they all agreed that it was amazing to see the bar in its wrapper design and taste their marshmallow creation. Tia, a member of the team said, "We feel like real chocolate inventors now just like Willy Wonka."

Avenue Junior School made a profit of £930 at their Enterprise Fair. Teams of six pupils were lent the equivalent of £5 per pupil to start their own mini business to create a product or service. Picture: Avenue Junior School Avenue Junior School made a profit of £930 at their Enterprise Fair. Teams of six pupils were lent the equivalent of £5 per pupil to start their own mini business to create a product or service. Picture: Avenue Junior School

Year 5 children at Avenue Junior School hosted an Enterprise Fair and made a profit of £930. The project, delivered by Virgin Money as part of their nationwide Make £5 Grow scheme, saw teams made up of six pupils lent the equivalent of £5 per pupil to start their own mini business. Helped by lessons on topics such as teamwork and marketing, they then used the loan to fund the creation of a product or service.

The fair included cakes, bookmarks, stress balls and smoothies for sale,while the services on offer included hair braiding, face painting and a football penalty shout-out.

After the £5-per-pupil loan was returned to Virgin Money - part of the deliberate real-world lesson of the project - the school were allowed to keep the profit. At £930, it's over six times the average raised by the 1,800 schools who have previously taken part in the scheme since its launch in 2011.

Grove House Infant School and Nursery School children took part in a sponsored run and raised £759.10 for Cancer Research UK.

Grove House Infant and Nursery School children's sponsored run raised £759.10 for Cancer Research. Picture: Grove House Infant and Nursery School Grove House Infant and Nursery School children's sponsored run raised £759.10 for Cancer Research. Picture: Grove House Infant and Nursery School

Children at Lingwood Primary Academy also ran the Race for Life together to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Norwich Primary Academy celebrated its first Arts Week with a colourful exhibition opened by the Lord Mayor of Norwich.Pupils unlocked their creative talents with a series of art lessons and workshops, experimenting with materials and techniques and learning about different artists and genres of art.

Children from Nursery to Year 6 at Lingwood Primary Academy joined together to run the Race For Life to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Lingwood Primary Academy Children from Nursery to Year 6 at Lingwood Primary Academy joined together to run the Race For Life to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Lingwood Primary Academy

It was a rather different school day than normal for students from Dell Primary School as they attended Latitude Festival. They had a fantastic day enjoying the music and the atmosphere.

Norwich Primary Academy celebrated its its first ever Arts Week with a colourful exhibition opened by the Lord Mayor of Norwich. Picture: Inspiration Trust Norwich Primary Academy celebrated its its first ever Arts Week with a colourful exhibition opened by the Lord Mayor of Norwich. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Alderman Peel High School, part of the Wensum Trust, celebrated students' incredible success at their annual event at Holkham Hall. Picture: I Do Photography Alderman Peel High School, part of the Wensum Trust, celebrated students' incredible success at their annual event at Holkham Hall. Picture: I Do Photography

Browick Road Primary and Nursery School had a visit from Premier Stars with the Premier League trophy. Picture: Browick Road Primary and Nursery School Browick Road Primary and Nursery School had a visit from Premier Stars with the Premier League trophy. Picture: Browick Road Primary and Nursery School

Year 1 through to Year 6 learn both French and German at Hemblington Primary School. Their German Week was inspired by the news of a decline in students studying German. Picture: Hemblington Primary School Year 1 through to Year 6 learn both French and German at Hemblington Primary School. Their German Week was inspired by the news of a decline in students studying German. Picture: Hemblington Primary School

Children at King's Oak Academy enjoyed dressing up as what they would like to be when they are older. Picture: King's Oak Academy Children at King's Oak Academy enjoyed dressing up as what they would like to be when they are older. Picture: King's Oak Academy

Langley School's Year 11 pupil Toby Booth finished fourth in the Norwich Triathlon. Toby and Tim Dowden (Head boy) raced together in the Junior European National Kayak Championships in France. Picture: Lee Booth Langley School's Year 11 pupil Toby Booth finished fourth in the Norwich Triathlon. Toby and Tim Dowden (Head boy) raced together in the Junior European National Kayak Championships in France. Picture: Lee Booth

Old Buckenham Primary School's Year 6 had a great time at Whitlingham Adventure centre trying stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, raft building and sailing. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School Old Buckenham Primary School's Year 6 had a great time at Whitlingham Adventure centre trying stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, raft building and sailing. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School

St Edmunds Society celebrated the success of their students over the Academic Year across Construction, Transport Maintenance, Catering and Hospitality, and Hair and Beauty. Picture: St Edmunds Academy St Edmunds Society celebrated the success of their students over the Academic Year across Construction, Transport Maintenance, Catering and Hospitality, and Hair and Beauty. Picture: St Edmunds Academy

Walsingham CE VA Primary School's new Sensory Garden, created by the Friends of Walsingham School, opened just in time for the Open Gardens in Walsingham. Picture: Graham J Howard Walsingham CE VA Primary School's new Sensory Garden, created by the Friends of Walsingham School, opened just in time for the Open Gardens in Walsingham. Picture: Graham J Howard

Year 5 and 6 students at The Free School Norwich worked in teams with professional buisness people to design a product, package it, cost it and market it. Picture: The Free School Norwich Year 5 and 6 students at The Free School Norwich worked in teams with professional buisness people to design a product, package it, cost it and market it. Picture: The Free School Norwich

Earlham Nursery recently celebrated their 80th birthday with activities through the decades. Picture: Earlham Nursery Earlham Nursery recently celebrated their 80th birthday with activities through the decades. Picture: Earlham Nursery

Norwich High School for Girls' first stop in Siena on their Tuscany 2019 music tour. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' first stop in Siena on their Tuscany 2019 music tour. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Spixworth Infant School students visited Great Yarmouth Hippodrome's Circus as part of their studies on 'Flight'. Picture: Spixworth Infant School Spixworth Infant School students visited Great Yarmouth Hippodrome's Circus as part of their studies on 'Flight'. Picture: Spixworth Infant School

St Clements Hill Primary Academy's Reception class have loved visiting Mousehold Heath every week. Picture: St Clements Hill Primary Academy St Clements Hill Primary Academy's Reception class have loved visiting Mousehold Heath every week. Picture: St Clements Hill Primary Academy

Town Close School's Year 3 children welcomed the ‘Rock Circus’ and enjoyed a wide range of rock and soil based activities. Photo: Town Close School Town Close School's Year 3 children welcomed the ‘Rock Circus’ and enjoyed a wide range of rock and soil based activities. Photo: Town Close School

