Photoshoots, Berlin and a Model UN Conference - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Year 3 girls from Cobholm Primary Academy visited video company East Coast Production and modelling agency Sandra Reynolds as part of the I Can Be programme. Photo: East Coast Production East Coast Production

The start of the new half-term is in full swing in Norfolk’s schools. We’ve had some wonderful photos sent in for our School Report.

Owl class at Brooke VC CE Primary School have been making their own 'Superhero Potions'. They had to design their product and work out how much of each ingedient they would need. Photo: Brooke VC CE Primary School Owl class at Brooke VC CE Primary School have been making their own 'Superhero Potions'. They had to design their product and work out how much of each ingedient they would need. Photo: Brooke VC CE Primary School

Children at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy have been enjoying the early spring sunshine in their new Story Telling Corner.

Browick Road Primary School pupils have also been enjoying the nice weather and have been motivated to run a mile every day on the school’s new Daily Mile Track.

Norwich Primary Academy students were visited by wheelchair tennis player and double Paralympic medallist Alfie Hewett. He shared the story of his career and provided tennis coaching for the children in Years 3, 4 and 5.

Year 11 and Year 12 pupils from the City of Norwich School, an Ormiston Academy, took a trip to Berlin to improve their knowledge of the city’s history, politics and architecture. Meanwhile, a group of Year 9 pupils visited the National Holocaust Centre and Museum in Nottinghamshire. The pupils also had the invaluable experience of listening to Holocaust survivor, 87-year-old Mala, tell her story about her time in a concentration camp.

Browick Road Primary School has a new all weather Daily Mile Track which will help motivate children to complete a mile each day. Photo: Browick Road Primary School Browick Road Primary School has a new all weather Daily Mile Track which will help motivate children to complete a mile each day. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Year 3 girls at Cobholm Primary Academy met inspiring women in a variety of careers as part of the workplace-based I Can Be programme. On a visit to the offices of video company East Coast Production and modelling agency Sandra Reynolds, the children worked on a promotional shoot for Orchard Toys, taking on roles from producer and photographer to model, stylist, and graphic designer. The I Can Be programme works with schools in disadvantaged areas to encourage girls to have high career aspirations.

Six Langley School students joined Norwich High School for Girls for the Wycombe Abbey School American-style Model United Nations Conference - consisting of three days debating, discussing and resolving complex international issues.

Over 80 pupils and staff at Norwich Lower School spent a night sleeping in the classrooms during the school’s first ever ‘Lock-in’ - raising over £4,000 for Street Child UK.

Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday.

Maple Class at East Harling Primary School travelled back to the Victorian times. Photo: East Harling Primary School Maple Class at East Harling Primary School travelled back to the Victorian times. Photo: East Harling Primary School

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy students enjoyed their new story telling corner in the unseasonably warm winter sunshine. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy students enjoyed their new story telling corner in the unseasonably warm winter sunshine. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Fleggburgh CE Primary School children on the Year 5 and 6 residential trip at the Horstead Centre. Photo: Fleggburgh CE Primary School Fleggburgh CE Primary School children on the Year 5 and 6 residential trip at the Horstead Centre. Photo: Fleggburgh CE Primary School

Ten Mile Bank and Hilgay Riverside Academies took part in the NSPCC’s Number Day and were visited by the NSPCC. Winners of the challenge to fill a matchbox with as many items as possible. Photo: Riverside Federation Ten Mile Bank and Hilgay Riverside Academies took part in the NSPCC’s Number Day and were visited by the NSPCC. Winners of the challenge to fill a matchbox with as many items as possible. Photo: Riverside Federation

Six Langley Senior School students joined Norwich High School for Girls for a Wycombe Abbey School American-style Model United Nations - three days of debating, discussing and resolving complex international issues. Photo: Langley School Six Langley Senior School students joined Norwich High School for Girls for a Wycombe Abbey School American-style Model United Nations - three days of debating, discussing and resolving complex international issues. Photo: Langley School

Children have been enjoying their new Play Pod at Mendham Primary School. Photo: Mendham Primary School Children have been enjoying their new Play Pod at Mendham Primary School. Photo: Mendham Primary School

Year 8 pupils at Ormiston Venture Academy enjoyed programming a robot in a session with the UEA. Photo: Ormiston Venture Academy Year 8 pupils at Ormiston Venture Academy enjoyed programming a robot in a session with the UEA. Photo: Ormiston Venture Academy

As part of their studies on adventurers and explorers, children at Reedham Primary School searched the village for hidden treasure. Photo: Reedham Primary School As part of their studies on adventurers and explorers, children at Reedham Primary School searched the village for hidden treasure. Photo: Reedham Primary School

Year 2 at Toftwood Infant School have been learning about the Jewish celebration of Shabbat and had visitors from the Norwich Synagogue. Photo: Toftwood Infant School Year 2 at Toftwood Infant School have been learning about the Jewish celebration of Shabbat and had visitors from the Norwich Synagogue. Photo: Toftwood Infant School

Year 11 and 12 students at City of Norwich School (CNS) visited Berlin to improve their cultural knowledge of the city�s rich history, politics and architecture. Picture: CNS Year 11 and 12 students at City of Norwich School (CNS) visited Berlin to improve their cultural knowledge of the city�s rich history, politics and architecture. Picture: CNS

Year 9 students at City of Norwich School (CNS) visited the National Holocaust Centre and Museum in Nottinghamshire. Photo: CNS Year 9 students at City of Norwich School (CNS) visited the National Holocaust Centre and Museum in Nottinghamshire. Photo: CNS

Children in 56B at Horsford CE VA Primary School worked together to create models to fulfil a brief with the new STEM Kits. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School Children in 56B at Horsford CE VA Primary School worked together to create models to fulfil a brief with the new STEM Kits. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School

Years 3 to 6 at Horsford CE VA Primary School wore their Cub, Scouts and Brownie uniforms with pride for World Thinking Day. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School Years 3 to 6 at Horsford CE VA Primary School wore their Cub, Scouts and Brownie uniforms with pride for World Thinking Day. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School

Tarmac visited Horsford CE VA Primary School to teach Year 5 and 6 children how to stay safe when using the road alongside large vehicles. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School Tarmac visited Horsford CE VA Primary School to teach Year 5 and 6 children how to stay safe when using the road alongside large vehicles. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Year 3 are completely wrapped up in their Ancient Egyptian topic! Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Year 3 are completely wrapped up in their Ancient Egyptian topic! Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Year 7P History class have been learning about the Peasants' Revolt of 1381. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Year 7P History class have been learning about the Peasants' Revolt of 1381. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Pupils in Pre-Prep through to Year 8 at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall performed in the Soiree. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Pupils in Pre-Prep through to Year 8 at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall performed in the Soiree. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Year 5 and 6 girls from Norwich High School for Girls had a fabulous display of independent project work at the Metamorphosis Homework Exhibition. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Year 5 and 6 girls from Norwich High School for Girls had a fabulous display of independent project work at the Metamorphosis Homework Exhibition. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls' Finale event of their Winter Arts Festival. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' Finale event of their Winter Arts Festival. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

An impressive Nest and Egg display at Norwich High Prep as a result of their recent Butterfly Day. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls An impressive Nest and Egg display at Norwich High Prep as a result of their recent Butterfly Day. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Wheelchair tennis player and double Paralympic silver medalist Alfie Hewett shared his skills with children at Norwich Primary Academy. Photo: Norwich Primary Academy Wheelchair tennis player and double Paralympic silver medalist Alfie Hewett shared his skills with children at Norwich Primary Academy. Photo: Norwich Primary Academy

Children from Norwich Primary Academy explored life under the Romans in a visit to Norwich Castle Museum. Photo: Norwich Primary Academy Children from Norwich Primary Academy explored life under the Romans in a visit to Norwich Castle Museum. Photo: Norwich Primary Academy

Norwich Lower School held its first ‘Lock-in’. Over 80 pupils and staff spent the night at school and raised over £4,000 for Street Child UK. Photo: Norwich Lower School Norwich Lower School held its first ‘Lock-in’. Over 80 pupils and staff spent the night at school and raised over £4,000 for Street Child UK. Photo: Norwich Lower School

Norwich School pupils enjoyed a art lesson outside in the sunshine in the Cathedral Cloisters. Photo: Norwich School/Ed Cann Norwich School pupils enjoyed a art lesson outside in the sunshine in the Cathedral Cloisters. Photo: Norwich School/Ed Cann

Norwich School U18 girls Hockey team won their National plate quarter final match. They will compete for the National title at Lee Valley. Well done team! Photo: Norwich School Sport Department Norwich School U18 girls Hockey team won their National plate quarter final match. They will compete for the National title at Lee Valley. Well done team! Photo: Norwich School Sport Department

Pupils at Ormiston Victory Academy and City of Norwich School have been taking part in an online inter-schools chess tournament. Photo: Ormiston Victory Academy Pupils at Ormiston Victory Academy and City of Norwich School have been taking part in an online inter-schools chess tournament. Photo: Ormiston Victory Academy

Sprowston Community Academy launched it's new behaviour and reward policyt in September. The first students to receive 90 achievement points joined, Acting Head Teacher, Liz Wood for breakfast. Photo: Sprowston Community Academy Sprowston Community Academy launched it's new behaviour and reward policyt in September. The first students to receive 90 achievement points joined, Acting Head Teacher, Liz Wood for breakfast. Photo: Sprowston Community Academy

St Clements Hill Primary Academy's story cafe. Photo: St Clements Hill Primary Academy St Clements Hill Primary Academy's story cafe. Photo: St Clements Hill Primary Academy