A cooking award, fun runs and wellies - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Little Melton Primary school has beaten off competition from around the UK to be named as a Belling Cookery Club and will receive £2,000 worth of Belling cooking appliances. Photo: James Robinson James Robinson Images

From cooking competitions and welly throwing to learning about the importance of mental wellbeing - it's been another busy week in schools around the county.

Alderman Peel High School (APHS) students had a great time at the Norfolk School Games' Alternative Beach Day at Great Yarmouth which included pentanque, volleyball, sand drawing and kite flying. Photo: APHS Alderman Peel High School (APHS) students had a great time at the Norfolk School Games' Alternative Beach Day at Great Yarmouth which included pentanque, volleyball, sand drawing and kite flying. Photo: APHS

Little Melton Primary School has won a national cookery competition run by cooker manufacturer Belling. The Eagle Owls Year 5/6 class' 3D montage design of a Croque Monsieur toasted sandwich, described what they like about the meal, how to make it and what ingredients made it healthy.

The school has been named as a Belling Cookery Club and will receive £2000 worth of cooking appliances. Teaching assistant, Mrs Kerry Awbery, explained that winning will have a positive impact on the small village school and that they "are absolutely delighted to win, and the children are very excited about it!"

Over 300 girls from Reepham High School & College took part in two days of sport as part of Sport England's national campaign This Girl Can.

They tried various sports ranging from parkour to a fun colour run.

Beccles Free School students with the banner they had created, ready to cheer on the 2019 OVO Energy Women’s Tour cyclists. Photo: Chrissy Palmer Beccles Free School students with the banner they had created, ready to cheer on the 2019 OVO Energy Women’s Tour cyclists. Photo: Chrissy Palmer

The initiative was put into place to tackle participation barriers that female students face in relation to school sport and physical activity.

Research shows that the obstacles female students face are a mix of practical and emotional pressures such as fear of judgement, lacking confidence, not having enough time, period issues and previous negative PE experiences.

Children at Town Close School had a great time during the annual Inter-House Welly Wanging competition which took place on the school grounds.

Norwich School's Upper 4 children spent a morning in Norwich Cathedral learning about the importance of mental wellbeing. The day organised jointly between the school and Norwich Cathedral Cannon Mission Pastoral saw pupils explore the emotions difficult events can generate, and how to handle their feelings and support others when they are struggling.

After Year 11 completed their GCSE Physics exam, Dereham Neatherd High School held a special Leavers' morning for them. Photo: Dereham Neatherd High School After Year 11 completed their GCSE Physics exam, Dereham Neatherd High School held a special Leavers' morning for them. Photo: Dereham Neatherd High School

The aim of the How Are You Feeling? Day was to equip pupils with some of the tools needed to recognise their own mental wellbeing, and offered practical advice for what to do when they are feeling vulnerable. Feedback from pupils and parents was very positive, and there are plans for the Cathedral and Norwich School to offer the event for other schools in Norfolk in future.

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy children took part in their first triathlon at the Pheonix Complex in Bradwell. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy children took part in their first triathlon at the Pheonix Complex in Bradwell. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Students and staff at Hembling Primary School spent the day skipping to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. In the afternoon, the whole school skipped together. Photo: Hemblington Primary School Students and staff at Hembling Primary School spent the day skipping to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. In the afternoon, the whole school skipped together. Photo: Hemblington Primary School

Howard Junior School's Bubble Rush winners who participated in a 5K Bubble Run at The Walks in King’s Lynn for charity. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School's Bubble Rush winners who participated in a 5K Bubble Run at The Walks in King’s Lynn for charity. Photo: Howard Junior School

Pyjama day at Howard Junior School. Everyone took part in a massive bedtime read in the hall to raise money for their school prom. Photo: Howard Junior School Pyjama day at Howard Junior School. Everyone took part in a massive bedtime read in the hall to raise money for their school prom. Photo: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School's new Forest School recruits starting their outdoor learning journey. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School's new Forest School recruits starting their outdoor learning journey. Photo: Howard Junior School

King's Oak Academy, part of the KWEST Multi Academy Trust. have won the County Keystage 1 Tri Golf tournament for the second year in a row. Picture: King's Oak Academy, part of the KWEST Multi Academy Trust. have won the County Keystage 1 Tri Golf tournament for the second year in a row. Picture:

Back to back champions, the three King's Oak Academy students who won the County Keystage 1 Tri Golf tournament last year as Year 1s and again this year as Year 2s. Picture: Back to back champions, the three King's Oak Academy students who won the County Keystage 1 Tri Golf tournament last year as Year 1s and again this year as Year 2s. Picture:

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy's Potions Club had a great time carrying out an experiment with milk. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy's Potions Club had a great time carrying out an experiment with milk. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy's Greek night was a brilliant way to end their unit on Greece. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy's Greek night was a brilliant way to end their unit on Greece. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Teachers from Norfolk and Malawi took part in a British Council funded exchange programme, organised by the Norwich-Dedza Partnership, to experience life and education in each other's countries. Photo: Mancroft Communications Teachers from Norfolk and Malawi took part in a British Council funded exchange programme, organised by the Norwich-Dedza Partnership, to experience life and education in each other's countries. Photo: Mancroft Communications

Teachers from Norfolk and Malawi took part in a British Council funded exchange programme, organised by the Norwich-Dedza Partnership, to experience life and education in each other's countries. Dan Lowe, a teacher from Avenue Junior School, in Malawi with children showing some of the solar powered lights they need. Photo: Mancroft Communications Teachers from Norfolk and Malawi took part in a British Council funded exchange programme, organised by the Norwich-Dedza Partnership, to experience life and education in each other's countries. Dan Lowe, a teacher from Avenue Junior School, in Malawi with children showing some of the solar powered lights they need. Photo: Mancroft Communications

Teachers from Norfolk and Malawi took part in a British Council funded exchange programme, organised by the Norwich-Dedza Partnership, to experience life and education in each other's countries. Florence Donda, a Malawian teacher, showing pupils from Reepham Primary school how to carry a bucket of water and a baby. Photo: Mancroft Communications Teachers from Norfolk and Malawi took part in a British Council funded exchange programme, organised by the Norwich-Dedza Partnership, to experience life and education in each other's countries. Florence Donda, a Malawian teacher, showing pupils from Reepham Primary school how to carry a bucket of water and a baby. Photo: Mancroft Communications

Old Buckenham High School's Leavers Day for their Year 11 students. Students dressed up and took part in activities including jousting. Photo: Old Buckenham High School Old Buckenham High School's Leavers Day for their Year 11 students. Students dressed up and took part in activities including jousting. Photo: Old Buckenham High School

Over 300 girls from Reepham High School & College (RHSC) took part in Sport England’s national campaign ‘This Girl Can’. Over two days they tried everything from parkour to a fun colour run. Photo: RHSC Over 300 girls from Reepham High School & College (RHSC) took part in Sport England’s national campaign ‘This Girl Can’. Over two days they tried everything from parkour to a fun colour run. Photo: RHSC

Kumon Norwich Study Centre's students were awarded for reaching or surpassing the Kumon International Standard. This means they are studying advanced work compared to their peers in the UK and across the globe. Picture: Kumon Kumon Norwich Study Centre's students were awarded for reaching or surpassing the Kumon International Standard. This means they are studying advanced work compared to their peers in the UK and across the globe. Picture: Kumon

Kumon Norwich Study Centre's students were awarded for reaching or surpassing the Kumon International Standard. This means they are studying advanced work compared to their peers in the UK and across the globe. The Kumon team at their 2019 Student Awards Ceremony. Picture: Kumon Kumon Norwich Study Centre's students were awarded for reaching or surpassing the Kumon International Standard. This means they are studying advanced work compared to their peers in the UK and across the globe. The Kumon team at their 2019 Student Awards Ceremony. Picture: Kumon

Members of Norwich City Football Club visited Mile Cross Primary School to show the pupils their Championship trophy. Photo: Mile Cross Primary School Members of Norwich City Football Club visited Mile Cross Primary School to show the pupils their Championship trophy. Photo: Mile Cross Primary School

How Are You Feeling Day, a joint initiative between Norwich School and the Cathedral Mission and Pastoral, for Year 8 pupils aimed to raise awareness of good mental health. Photo: Norwich School How Are You Feeling Day, a joint initiative between Norwich School and the Cathedral Mission and Pastoral, for Year 8 pupils aimed to raise awareness of good mental health. Photo: Norwich School

How Are You Feeling Day, a joint initiative between Norwich School and the Cathedral Mission and Pastoral for Year 8 pupils aimed to raise awareness of good mental health. Photo: Norwich School How Are You Feeling Day, a joint initiative between Norwich School and the Cathedral Mission and Pastoral for Year 8 pupils aimed to raise awareness of good mental health. Photo: Norwich School

Children at Spixworth Infant School enjoyed a colourful sponsored Fun Run organised by The Friends of Spixworth Infant. Picture: Spixworth Infant School Children at Spixworth Infant School enjoyed a colourful sponsored Fun Run organised by The Friends of Spixworth Infant. Picture: Spixworth Infant School

The Town Close School annual Inter-House Welly Wanging competition took place last week. Photo: Town Close School The Town Close School annual Inter-House Welly Wanging competition took place last week. Photo: Town Close School

Year 4 children at Woodland View Junior School enjoyed their residential trip at Whitwell Hall. Photo: Woodland View Junior School Year 4 children at Woodland View Junior School enjoyed their residential trip at Whitwell Hall. Photo: Woodland View Junior School

