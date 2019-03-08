Gallery

Sea creatures, Matilda and football - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Brancaster Primary School's Keystage 2 class were set a homework project to create sea creatures from plastic waste. Photo: Brancaster Primary School Brancaster Primary School

From creating sea creatures to working with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Norfolk students have had a productive week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brancaster Primary School's Keystage 2 class were set a homework project to create sea creatures from plastic waste. The octopus was made completely of waste found on the beach at Brancaster. Photo: Brancaster Primary School Brancaster Primary School's Keystage 2 class were set a homework project to create sea creatures from plastic waste. The octopus was made completely of waste found on the beach at Brancaster. Photo: Brancaster Primary School

The Key Stage 2 class at Brancaster Primary School's homework project was to create a sea creature from plastic waste. One child made an octopus from waste found on the beach at Brancaster. This learning links with a visit to the Hunstanton Sea Life Centre and an afternoon of rock pooling. The class have also made documentaries using a green screen to highlight the damage that plastic is doing to our planet.

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy students have been working with The Royal Shakespeare Company, who are currently in Norfolk performing Matilda the Musical, in preparation for their school performance of the musical. The cast had the oppurtunity to watch the company's dress rehearsal at the Norwich Theatre Royal.

Bure Valley School students enjoyed their Summer Sizzler picnic. Photo: Bure Valley School Bure Valley School students enjoyed their Summer Sizzler picnic. Photo: Bure Valley School

Earlier this year, a group of Year 7 students at Long Stratton High School formed The Enterprise Scheme to fundraise for Norwich City Football Club's charity the Community Sports Foundation. To say thank you members of the football club visited the school with the Championship Trophy.

Staff from the College of West Anglia travelled to Rome to participate in a five nation's football tournament. It marked the end of the two-year Social Soccer project focussing on the social benefits of football, promoting cooperation, tolerance, mutual respect and cultural diversity.Scott Leadley, CWA programme manager of sport, said "We have been extremely fortunate to be able to come out here to Rome and experience such a rich programme, filled with games, trips and regeneration activities to help the community. It has been a fitting end to what has been an incredible two-year programme".

Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School

- Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School

Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School

Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School

Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School Behind the scenes of Bure Valley School's production of Wind in the Willows. Photo: Bure Valley School

College of West Anglia (CWA) staff participated in a five nations football tournament in Rome. CROSS's two-year Social Soccer project focussed on the integration and social benefits of football. Photo: CWA College of West Anglia (CWA) staff participated in a five nations football tournament in Rome. CROSS's two-year Social Soccer project focussed on the integration and social benefits of football. Photo: CWA

College of West Anglia (CWA) staff participated in a five nations football tournament in Rome. CROSS's two-year Social Soccer project focussed on the integration and social benefits of football. Photo: CWA College of West Anglia (CWA) staff participated in a five nations football tournament in Rome. CROSS's two-year Social Soccer project focussed on the integration and social benefits of football. Photo: CWA

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy students have been working with The Royal Shakespeare Company to perform Matilda the Musical as their end of term show. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy students have been working with The Royal Shakespeare Company to perform Matilda the Musical as their end of term show. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Langley School's Year 12 Geographers who spent 4 days at the Cranedale Centre in Yorkshire, learning fieldwork techniques to help them prepare for their (NEA) assessment. Photo: Langley School Langley School's Year 12 Geographers who spent 4 days at the Cranedale Centre in Yorkshire, learning fieldwork techniques to help them prepare for their (NEA) assessment. Photo: Langley School

Langley School's Year 12 Geographers who spent 4 days at the Cranedale Centre in Yorkshire, learning fieldwork techniques to help them prepare for their (NEA) assessment. Photo: Langley School Langley School's Year 12 Geographers who spent 4 days at the Cranedale Centre in Yorkshire, learning fieldwork techniques to help them prepare for their (NEA) assessment. Photo: Langley School

Congratulations to Langley School's Year 7 and 8 pupils who achieved 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze awards in this year’s UKMT Junior Maths Challenge. Photo: Langley School Congratulations to Langley School's Year 7 and 8 pupils who achieved 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze awards in this year’s UKMT Junior Maths Challenge. Photo: Langley School

Congratulations to Langley School's Year 7 and 8 pupils who achieved 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze awards in this year’s UKMT Junior Maths Challenge. Photo: Langley School Congratulations to Langley School's Year 7 and 8 pupils who achieved 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze awards in this year’s UKMT Junior Maths Challenge. Photo: Langley School

Congratulations to Langley School's Year 6 pupil Otis Headon, who was one of seven winners of the Young Norfolk Writing Competition 2019. He had a fantastic time at the National Centre for Writing awards ceremony held at Dragon Hall and was buzzing from such an inspiring event. Photo: Thom Law Photography Congratulations to Langley School's Year 6 pupil Otis Headon, who was one of seven winners of the Young Norfolk Writing Competition 2019. He had a fantastic time at the National Centre for Writing awards ceremony held at Dragon Hall and was buzzing from such an inspiring event. Photo: Thom Law Photography

Long Stratton High School's prom was held at Dunston Hall. Photo: Long Stratton High School Long Stratton High School's prom was held at Dunston Hall. Photo: Long Stratton High School

Long Stratton High School was visited by Norwich City Football Club and the Championship Trophy. A group of Year 7s formed The Enterprise Scheme and raised money for the Club's charity, Community Sports Foundation. Photo: Long Stratton High School Long Stratton High School was visited by Norwich City Football Club and the Championship Trophy. A group of Year 7s formed The Enterprise Scheme and raised money for the Club's charity, Community Sports Foundation. Photo: Long Stratton High School

Mattishall Primary School held their annual talent show. The winners were Year 6 girls - Ella-Mae, Ellen, Evie, Isabelle, Lottie and Olivia - who wrote a song about their time at the school. Photo: Mattishall Primary School Mattishall Primary School held their annual talent show. The winners were Year 6 girls - Ella-Mae, Ellen, Evie, Isabelle, Lottie and Olivia - who wrote a song about their time at the school. Photo: Mattishall Primary School

You may also want to watch:

Mattishall Primary School held their annual talent show. The winners were Year 6 girls - Ella-Mae, Ellen, Evie, Isabelle, Lottie and Olivia - who wrote a song about their time at the school. Photo: Mattishall Primary School Mattishall Primary School held their annual talent show. The winners were Year 6 girls - Ella-Mae, Ellen, Evie, Isabelle, Lottie and Olivia - who wrote a song about their time at the school. Photo: Mattishall Primary School

Ormiston Venture Academy hosted its annual awards evening to celebrate students achievements both within and beyond the curriculum. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust Ormiston Venture Academy hosted its annual awards evening to celebrate students achievements both within and beyond the curriculum. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust