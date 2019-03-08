Gallery

SATs tests, baking and a national hockey final - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Some of the Year 6 pupils at Fairhaven CE VA Primary School getting their breakfast before their SATs tests which is a tradition at the school. Photo: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School Fairhaven CE VA Primary School

It's been another busy week in Norfolk's schools and we've been sent some wonderful photos for our School Report.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bure Valley School children have been hard at work in the community gardren. Photo: Bure Valley School Bure Valley School children have been hard at work in the community gardren. Photo: Bure Valley School

Before sitting their Key Stage 2 SATs tests, Year 6 pupils at Fairhaven CE VA Primary School tucked into a breakfast including rolls filled with bacon and sausages, pancakes, waffles, toast and more. It is a tradition at the school for the children to come in early and have a relaxed start to their day before taking their tests.

Year 6 pupils at Corton Primary School have enjoyed their breakfast club which is a chance to eat together and socialise.

Bure Valley School children have been hard at work in the community gardren. Photo: Bure Valley School Bure Valley School children have been hard at work in the community gardren. Photo: Bure Valley School

Year 5 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy created an edible Science experiment as they learnt about irreversible and reversible changes of matter. They also learnt how to follow a recipe.

Year 4 and 5 children at Town Close School competed at the East Area Junior athletics championships and set two new School records.

Bure Valley School children have been hard at work in the community gardren. Photo: Bure Valley School Bure Valley School children have been hard at work in the community gardren. Photo: Bure Valley School

For the first time in Norwich School's history, their 1st XI boys hockey team competed in the national Notts Sport Boys Schools Championships Finals. Mr Cowan, Director of Sport at Norwich School, was proud of what the boys achieved, "The team proved they deserved to be in the final four and while the 3/4th [place] play-off did not go the way they hoped - the season has been a brilliant success with the side overachieving at a time where the initial goal was to not finish last in group stages of the tier 1 competition. It will be interesting to see how the side fair moving forwards in the same competition next year having been given a taste of what it takes to be National champions".

Langley Senior School's sixth former Tim Dowden has been picked for Great Britain's under-23 marathon kayaking team.

Year 6 pupils at Corton Primary School have been enjoying their breakfast club which is an opportunity for them to eat together while socialising with their peers. Photo: Corton Primary School Year 6 pupils at Corton Primary School have been enjoying their breakfast club which is an opportunity for them to eat together while socialising with their peers. Photo: Corton Primary School

Riddlesworth Hall School launched their charity work for Walking with the Wounded with a visit from Duncan. He told the children of the challenges he faced after becoming a double amputee and how he walked to the South Pole and ran the Marathon des SablesHis honest and humorous way of answering the children's thoughtful questions made them consider their approach when things get a bit tough.Martham Academy and Nursery took park in the NSPCC's Speak Out Stay Safe campaign and raised £2550. All students took part in a buddy sponsored workout throughout the day including a danceathon, mini Olympics and super circuits. The pupils are proud of their efforts as they have raised the most amount of money across the Norfolk schools taking part.

- Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Downham Preparatory School pupils William and Esther and their older sister Martha will play for the Norfolk County Cricket teams. They play for Stow Cricket Club which has a close relationship with the school. Photo: Lee McCarthy Downham Preparatory School pupils William and Esther and their older sister Martha will play for the Norfolk County Cricket teams. They play for Stow Cricket Club which has a close relationship with the school. Photo: Lee McCarthy

Year 3 and 4 children from Hemsby Primary School took part in the Cluster Mixed Football Tournament at Flegg High Ormiston Academy. Photo: Hemsby Primary School Year 3 and 4 children from Hemsby Primary School took part in the Cluster Mixed Football Tournament at Flegg High Ormiston Academy. Photo: Hemsby Primary School

Homefield Primary School's Junior Leadership Team have become advocates for change and are raising the profiles of two important local issues: Save A Seal and homelessness. Photo: Homefield Primary School Homefield Primary School's Junior Leadership Team have become advocates for change and are raising the profiles of two important local issues: Save A Seal and homelessness. Photo: Homefield Primary School

Homefield Primary School's Junior Leadership Team have become advocates for change and are raising the profiles of two important local issues: Save A Seal and homelessness. Photo: Homefield Primary School Homefield Primary School's Junior Leadership Team have become advocates for change and are raising the profiles of two important local issues: Save A Seal and homelessness. Photo: Homefield Primary School

Langley Senior School Sixth Former, Tim Dowden of the Langley Kayaking Academy, was selected for the Under 23 GB Marathon Kayaking Team. He came in the top 20 at the German National Championships. Photo: James How Langley Senior School Sixth Former, Tim Dowden of the Langley Kayaking Academy, was selected for the Under 23 GB Marathon Kayaking Team. He came in the top 20 at the German National Championships. Photo: James How

Langley Senior School Sixth Former, Tim Dowden of the Langley Kayaking Academy, was selected for the Under 23 GB Marathon Kayaking Team. He came in the top 20 at the German National Championships. Photo: James How Langley Senior School Sixth Former, Tim Dowden of the Langley Kayaking Academy, was selected for the Under 23 GB Marathon Kayaking Team. He came in the top 20 at the German National Championships. Photo: James How

Martham Academy and Nursery's Buddy sponsored workout as part of the NSPCC Speak Out Stay Safe campaign. They raised £2550 - the most amount of money across Norfolk schools. Photo: Martham Academy Martham Academy and Nursery's Buddy sponsored workout as part of the NSPCC Speak Out Stay Safe campaign. They raised £2550 - the most amount of money across Norfolk schools. Photo: Martham Academy

Year 1 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy created African Silhouettes. They blended chalk to create a sunset background before adding their own animal drawings. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Year 1 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy created African Silhouettes. They blended chalk to create a sunset background before adding their own animal drawings. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Year 5 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy created an edible experiment in Science to learn about irreversible change. They also learnt how to follow a recipe. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Year 5 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy created an edible experiment in Science to learn about irreversible change. They also learnt how to follow a recipe. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Early Years and Key Stage 1 pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy got to meet author Grant Koper this morning. The children loved listening to Grant sharing his story, The Day Granny's Knickers Blew Away, and asked lots of questions during the Q&A session. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Early Years and Key Stage 1 pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy got to meet author Grant Koper this morning. The children loved listening to Grant sharing his story, The Day Granny's Knickers Blew Away, and asked lots of questions during the Q&A session. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Early Years and Key Stage 1 pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy got to meet author Grant Koper this morning. The children loved listening to Grant sharing his story, The Day Granny's Knickers Blew Away, and asked lots of questions during the Q&A session. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Early Years and Key Stage 1 pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy got to meet author Grant Koper this morning. The children loved listening to Grant sharing his story, The Day Granny's Knickers Blew Away, and asked lots of questions during the Q&A session. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Riddlesworth Hall School launched their charity work for Walking with the Wounded. Duncan, who is a double amputee, talked about challenges he had faced and answered the children's thoughtful questions. Photo: Riddlesworth Hall School Riddlesworth Hall School launched their charity work for Walking with the Wounded. Duncan, who is a double amputee, talked about challenges he had faced and answered the children's thoughtful questions. Photo: Riddlesworth Hall School

Southtown Primary School's Ash Class enjoyed pond dipping and a nature walk at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Photo: Southtown Primary School Southtown Primary School's Ash Class enjoyed pond dipping and a nature walk at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Photo: Southtown Primary School

John McCormack visited Spooner Row Primary School to lead a Skip2BFit and a Box2BFit day for all the children at school. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School John McCormack visited Spooner Row Primary School to lead a Skip2BFit and a Box2BFit day for all the children at school. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School

John McCormack visited Spooner Row Primary School to lead a Skip2BFit and a Box2BFit day for all the children at school. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School John McCormack visited Spooner Row Primary School to lead a Skip2BFit and a Box2BFit day for all the children at school. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School

You may also want to watch:

John McCormack visited Spooner Row Primary School to lead a Skip2BFit and a Box2BFit day for all the children at school. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School John McCormack visited Spooner Row Primary School to lead a Skip2BFit and a Box2BFit day for all the children at school. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School

Musharaf �Mushy� Asghar who overcame his stammer on Channel 4's Educating Yorkshire shared his inspirational message to City Academy Norwich's Year 11 students. Photo: City Academy Norwich Musharaf �Mushy� Asghar who overcame his stammer on Channel 4's Educating Yorkshire shared his inspirational message to City Academy Norwich's Year 11 students. Photo: City Academy Norwich

Mile Cross Primary School's Year 2 children took some well-deserved time out from their SATs to practise bandaging each other just like Edith Cavell who they have been studying. Photo: Mile Cross Primary School Mile Cross Primary School's Year 2 children took some well-deserved time out from their SATs to practise bandaging each other just like Edith Cavell who they have been studying. Photo: Mile Cross Primary School

Reception girls at Norwich High School for Girls were treated to a space-based session by the Physics Department on Friday. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Reception girls at Norwich High School for Girls were treated to a space-based session by the Physics Department on Friday. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Reception girls at Norwich High School for Girls were treated to a space-based session by the Physics Department on Friday. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Reception girls at Norwich High School for Girls were treated to a space-based session by the Physics Department on Friday. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Reception girls at Norwich High School for Girls were treated to a space-based session by the Physics Department on Friday. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Reception girls at Norwich High School for Girls were treated to a space-based session by the Physics Department on Friday. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Reception girls at Norwich High School for Girls were treated to a space-based session by the Physics Department on Friday. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Reception girls at Norwich High School for Girls were treated to a space-based session by the Physics Department on Friday. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Girls from Norwich High School for Girls were able to bask in the gardens of Buckingham Palace at their Gold DofE Award Presentation Ceremony. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Girls from Norwich High School for Girls were able to bask in the gardens of Buckingham Palace at their Gold DofE Award Presentation Ceremony. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich Lower School Nature Club had great fun trying to spot the Peregrine Falcons at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Norwich Lower School Norwich Lower School Nature Club had great fun trying to spot the Peregrine Falcons at Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Norwich Lower School

Norwich School 1st XI boys hockey team finished fourth in the Notts Sport Boys Schools Championships Finals. They were the only school in the East of England to make the finals this year. Photo: Norwich School Norwich School 1st XI boys hockey team finished fourth in the Notts Sport Boys Schools Championships Finals. They were the only school in the East of England to make the finals this year. Photo: Norwich School

2nd: Norwich Lower School Junior Cheerleading club have been enjoyed training on the school fields last week. Photo: Norwich Lower School 2nd: Norwich Lower School Junior Cheerleading club have been enjoyed training on the school fields last week. Photo: Norwich Lower School

An outdoor story was the perfect way to start the morning for some of the Town Close School Year 2 children. Photo: Town Close School An outdoor story was the perfect way to start the morning for some of the Town Close School Year 2 children. Photo: Town Close School

The Year 4 and 5 Town Close School athletes performed at the East Area Junior athletics championships with two new School records achieved. Photo: Town Close School The Year 4 and 5 Town Close School athletes performed at the East Area Junior athletics championships with two new School records achieved. Photo: Town Close School