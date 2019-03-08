Gallery

Chickens, dinosaur eggs and tanks - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Reception children at Old Buckenham Hall wrapped 'dinosaur eggs' in protective materials before dropping them on the playground. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall Old Buckenham Hall

It’s been another busy week in schools around the county. We’ve been sent some great photos for our School Report.

Acle St Edmund C of E Primary School took part in the Norwich School Choral Project, which culminated in a performance in Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Acle St Edmund C of E Primary School Acle St Edmund C of E Primary School took part in the Norwich School Choral Project, which culminated in a performance in Norwich Cathedral. Photo: Acle St Edmund C of E Primary School

Acle St Edmund Primary School pupils took part in the Norwich School Choral Project, which culminated in a performance at Norwich Cathedral.

Hemblington Primary School pupils took to the stage as the school hosted their Hemblington’s Got Talent competition. It was won by Noah and Liam in Year 5 who performed Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better from Annie Get Your Gun. As part of their prize they will perform at the school’s summer fair in July.

All the children in Year 2 at Ashleigh Primary School have achieved a red belt in karate. Photo: Ashleigh Primary School and Nursery All the children in Year 2 at Ashleigh Primary School have achieved a red belt in karate. Photo: Ashleigh Primary School and Nursery

The Auden Theatre at Gresham’s School was turned into the magical world of Narnia for the students’ performance of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.

Reception classes at Town Close School put on a wonderful production of The Hungry Caterpillar to friends and family. The Year 6 children enjoyed their Humanities trip to Normandy exploring a number of renowned and historical landmarks.

Bunwell Primary School children planted 400 trees on their Forest School site. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Bunwell Primary School children planted 400 trees on their Forest School site. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

Girls from Norwich High Prep thoroughly enjoyed their ski trip to Alpe d’Huez where there was lots of learning and laughter! Year 6 pupils have also been having a laugh in art classes while creating comedy sketches inspired by Dimitri Martin.

Reception children at Old Buckenham Hall were excited to find a nest of ‘dinosaur eggs’. They wrapped the eggs in different protective materials before dropping them on the playground. Year 1 children have been getting hands on and gaining confidence with the chickens.

• Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Some Key Stage 2 children at Corton Primary School took part in a sponsored silence and raised £700 for the Cystic Fybrosis Trust and the Alzheimers Society. Photo: Corton Primary School Some Key Stage 2 children at Corton Primary School took part in a sponsored silence and raised £700 for the Cystic Fybrosis Trust and the Alzheimers Society. Photo: Corton Primary School

Gresham's School students performed The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Gresham�s School�s Auden Theatre. Photo: Gresham�s School Gresham's School students performed The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Gresham�s School�s Auden Theatre. Photo: Gresham�s School

Noah and Liam in Year 5 at Hemblington Primary School won the school's Hemblington's Got Talent competition. Photo: Hemblington Primary School Noah and Liam in Year 5 at Hemblington Primary School won the school's Hemblington's Got Talent competition. Photo: Hemblington Primary School

11 boarders from Langley School had a blast solving puzzles at #EscapeRooms History Mystery Game. Photo: History Mystery 11 boarders from Langley School had a blast solving puzzles at #EscapeRooms History Mystery Game. Photo: History Mystery

14 Year 10 and 11 students from Langley School visited Cambridge University to learn about life at uni. Photo: Langley School 14 Year 10 and 11 students from Langley School visited Cambridge University to learn about life at uni. Photo: Langley School

Amelie in Year 4 at Ludham Primary School got to grips with Judo instructor Mark Brown during his demonstration in assembly. Photo: Ludham Primary School Amelie in Year 4 at Ludham Primary School got to grips with Judo instructor Mark Brown during his demonstration in assembly. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Old Buckenham Hall's Year 1 children with the chickens. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall Old Buckenham Hall's Year 1 children with the chickens. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall

Sowing seeds in preparation for the summer term at Old Buckenham Hall. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall Sowing seeds in preparation for the summer term at Old Buckenham Hall. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall

Ormiston Venture Academy pupil Jasmine Loades has recieved a scholarship to study at the sixth form at Gresham�s School. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust Ormiston Venture Academy pupil Jasmine Loades has recieved a scholarship to study at the sixth form at Gresham�s School. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

Every Friday, Brooke Primary School pupils and staff get together on the school playground and take part in a whole school exercise, it’s lots of fun for everyone involved. Photo: Brooke Primary School Every Friday, Brooke Primary School pupils and staff get together on the school playground and take part in a whole school exercise, it’s lots of fun for everyone involved. Photo: Brooke Primary School

City of Norwich School student Posy O�Rourke, pictured with headteacher Jo Philpott, won the Creativity Prize at the Ormiston Academies Trust Annual Awards. Photo: Gary Williams Photography City of Norwich School student Posy O�Rourke, pictured with headteacher Jo Philpott, won the Creativity Prize at the Ormiston Academies Trust Annual Awards. Photo: Gary Williams Photography

Dillon T holding Boycie, the bearded dragon who was brought into Hellesdon High School by Bert's Amazing Animals for a recent Animal Care assessment. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust Dillon T holding Boycie, the bearded dragon who was brought into Hellesdon High School by Bert's Amazing Animals for a recent Animal Care assessment. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

Children at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have been getting creative with weaving and whittling this term in Forest School. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Children at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have been getting creative with weaving and whittling this term in Forest School. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

In a workshop delivered by the British Cartographic Society, Year 6 at Langley Prep created a rescue plan map for the 2011 Japan Earthquake. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall In a workshop delivered by the British Cartographic Society, Year 6 at Langley Prep created a rescue plan map for the 2011 Japan Earthquake. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Year 6 at Norwich High Prep School used Spheros to create artwork in the style of Jackson Pollock on fabric. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Year 6 at Norwich High Prep School used Spheros to create artwork in the style of Jackson Pollock on fabric. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Year 6 at Norwich High Prep School created comedy in Art inspired by sketches created by Dimitri Martin. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Year 6 at Norwich High Prep School created comedy in Art inspired by sketches created by Dimitri Martin. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Girls from Norwich High Prep thoroughly enjoyed the ski trip at Alpe d’Huez. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Girls from Norwich High Prep thoroughly enjoyed the ski trip at Alpe d’Huez. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Ormiston Victory Academy students Maxine Maphosa and Leanne Hendry, pictured with Orla Ballentines, won top prizes at the Ormiston Academies Trust Annual Awards. Photo: Gary Williams Photography Ormiston Victory Academy students Maxine Maphosa and Leanne Hendry, pictured with Orla Ballentines, won top prizes at the Ormiston Academies Trust Annual Awards. Photo: Gary Williams Photography

Spixworth Infant School children enjoyed a visit to Norton’s Dairy. Photo: Spixworth Infant School Spixworth Infant School children enjoyed a visit to Norton’s Dairy. Photo: Spixworth Infant School

The Town Close School Year 6 children enjoyed a Humanities trip to Normandy. Photo: Town Close School The Town Close School Year 6 children enjoyed a Humanities trip to Normandy. Photo: Town Close School

On their visit to Normandy, Town Close School's Year 6 children visited the historic coastal town of Arromanches. Photo: Town Close School On their visit to Normandy, Town Close School's Year 6 children visited the historic coastal town of Arromanches. Photo: Town Close School