Gallery

First days, Castle Acre and Flamingoland - can you spot your child in our School Report Gallery?

Norwich School Reception pupils were busy having fun and making new friends last week. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

It may have only been two weeks since children returned to school after the summer holiday, but from the photos we've received for School Report it appears to have been an exciting start to the academic year.

Year 6 in Shark class at Astley Primary School have taken the class names literally! Picture: Astley Primary School Year 6 in Shark class at Astley Primary School have taken the class names literally! Picture: Astley Primary School

Reception children at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall, Norwich School and Town Close School thoroughly enjoyed their first days, making friends and exploring the school grounds.

It was an exciting beginning of the year for Year 7 children at Town Close School who had the chance to immerse themselves in the French culture and language during a residential trip to France.

Eastgate Academy children in Years 4 to 6 had a brilliant week in Whitby, Yorkshire - which included a trip Flamingoland and the beach. Picture: Eastgate Academy Eastgate Academy children in Years 4 to 6 had a brilliant week in Whitby, Yorkshire - which included a trip Flamingoland and the beach. Picture: Eastgate Academy

Children in Year 4 through to Year 6 at Eastgate Academy travelled to Yorkshire for a week of adventures in Whitby which included a visit to Whitby Museum, Whitby Abbey, Flamingoland and the beach.

Closer to home, Year 5 and 6 at Great Dunham Primary School visited the River Nar and explored Castle Acre to gain an understanding of how the river influenced the Norman settlement.

Richard Mabey, writer and broadcaster, officially opened Norwich High School for Girls' Heritage Orchard. The orchard currently consists of 18 trees - all local varieties of apple, pear, plum and cheery - with the oldest dating back to the 1500s. Already, teams of girls have been busy protecting the trees from the winter frosts in January, pruning them and watering them through the dry spells of summer, as part of the school's Activities Programme which takes place every Monday afternoon.

- Don't miss our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in School Report, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Year 5 and 6 at Great Dunham Primary School explored Castle Acre to see how the River Nar influenced the settlement. Picture: Great Dunham Primary School Year 5 and 6 at Great Dunham Primary School explored Castle Acre to see how the River Nar influenced the settlement. Picture: Great Dunham Primary School

The start of the new academic year at Gresham’s brings new School Captains: Matilda Mann and Patrick Walton. Picture: Gresham's School The start of the new academic year at Gresham’s brings new School Captains: Matilda Mann and Patrick Walton. Picture: Gresham's School

Howard Junior School pupils dressed up for Roald Dahl Day and raised money for the Roald Dahl Foundation. Picture: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils dressed up for Roald Dahl Day and raised money for the Roald Dahl Foundation. Picture: Howard Junior School

55 children from Howard Junior School passed the Norfolk Library summer reading challenge for children. Picture: Howard Junior School 55 children from Howard Junior School passed the Norfolk Library summer reading challenge for children. Picture: Howard Junior School

Langley School's F24 team - Arlo Greenwood, Frazer Watts, William Vettraino and Cameron MaColl - finished in the top 10 in the Bedford Autodrome Heat. Picture: Langley School Langley School's F24 team - Arlo Greenwood, Frazer Watts, William Vettraino and Cameron MaColl - finished in the top 10 in the Bedford Autodrome Heat. Picture: Langley School

Mrs Martini, the neighbour of Sandringham and West Newton Primary School, helped open the new classroom which is named after her family. Photo: Sandringham and West Newton Primary School Mrs Martini, the neighbour of Sandringham and West Newton Primary School, helped open the new classroom which is named after her family. Photo: Sandringham and West Newton Primary School

Year 6 at St Edmund's Academy built some creative shelters for their dinosaurs during Forest School. Picture: St Edmund's Academy Year 6 at St Edmund's Academy built some creative shelters for their dinosaurs during Forest School. Picture: St Edmund's Academy

Year 6 at St Edmund's Academy built some creative shelters for their dinosaurs during Forest School. Picture: St Edmund's Academy Year 6 at St Edmund's Academy built some creative shelters for their dinosaurs during Forest School. Picture: St Edmund's Academy

Reception children at Langley Prep School had fun exploring their Growth Mindset superheroes characters. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Reception children at Langley Prep School had fun exploring their Growth Mindset superheroes characters. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

A flying start to the new term! Great fun was had by Langley Prep School pupils trying out the newly installed PTFA swing. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall A flying start to the new term! Great fun was had by Langley Prep School pupils trying out the newly installed PTFA swing. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

An Early Year starter at Langley Prep School is amazed by the wonderful woodland surroundings. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall An Early Year starter at Langley Prep School is amazed by the wonderful woodland surroundings. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

A proud first catch of the season by one of Langley Prep School's pupils during fishing hobby. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall A proud first catch of the season by one of Langley Prep School's pupils during fishing hobby. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Norwich High School for Girls' Heritage Orchard, with 18 local varieties of trees and the oldest dating back to the 1500s, was opened by Richard Mabey. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' Heritage Orchard, with 18 local varieties of trees and the oldest dating back to the 1500s, was opened by Richard Mabey. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich School held their annual prize giving ceremony with principal guest and Norwich School former pupil and Olympian Dr Emma Pooley. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School Norwich School held their annual prize giving ceremony with principal guest and Norwich School former pupil and Olympian Dr Emma Pooley. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

Queen's Hill Primary School had a day of transport-inspired activities to launch their new topic 'On the Move'. Picture: Queen's Hill Primary School Queen's Hill Primary School had a day of transport-inspired activities to launch their new topic 'On the Move'. Picture: Queen's Hill Primary School

The new Town Close School Reception Classes thoroughly enjoyed their very first day of school. Picture: Town Close School The new Town Close School Reception Classes thoroughly enjoyed their very first day of school. Picture: Town Close School