'It is our normal': Mother of non-binary nine-year-old opens up

PUBLISHED: 12:37 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 09 December 2019

A nine-year-old from Norfolk who identifies as non-binary is helping teachers to support pupils questioning their gender identity. Picture: Getty Images

A nine-year-old from Norfolk who identifies as non-binary is helping teachers to support pupils questioning their gender identity. Picture: Getty Images

RedlineVector

A Norfolk mother says her family has a "new normal" after her nine-year-old child decided to waive their birth gender identity.

Chloe Hunter said she was working to "challenge nervousness" and change the language used at home after her child Percy, born male, decided to identify as non-binary - meaning they do not identify as male or female.

Percy and Chloe have shared their experiences with teams writing sex and relationships guidance for teachers, to help them support pupils who are questioning their gender identity.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, Chloe said Percy had "always been their own person" but began identifying as non-binary after starting middle school.

"When little [they] were very much drawn to tutus and sparkly things. At first school where they didn't have to wear uniform [Percy] would routinely wear dresses and skirts and since joining middle school doesn't really wish to be identified as male or female and to begin with found that confusing, but now seems fairly comfortable and just will say 'I am just me'," she said.

Percy has asked the school not to use male pronouns for them and Chloe said a similar transition was taking place at home with Percy's three siblings.

"Percy recognises that people will get it wrong sometimes but we are all making an effort and I think Percy really appreciates that," she said.

She told Radio Norfolk that Percy's experiences in school - particularly in gender-segregated environments such as sports day or swimming lessons - are set to be used in an online resource for teachers on how to support children questioning their gender identity.

She added: "It is a really good opportunity for schools to think 'some of our policies have been this way for a long time, actually maybe they don't meet everybody's needs'."

Chloe said there were challenges to being the parent of a non-binary child.

"It makes me anxious sometimes having a Percy because I don't want people to be unkind," she said.

"It creates a nervousness in me that I am learning to challenge and make sure I don't project on to anyone.

"Of course as a mother you are very protective of your children and there have been instances where people have questioned Percy and why we would let that happen.

"I just think 'I understand it might be challenging for you but Percy is just who Percy is and we could work against that but that would cause them massive repression and why would you work against who a person is?' This is just Percy's normal and we love Percy therefore it is our normal too."

