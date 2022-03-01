News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What can I do if my child missed out on their first choice school?

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:35 AM March 1, 2022
Students carry bags and books at Royal High School Bath, which is a day and boarding school for girl

Secondary school admissions have been revealed in Norfolk today. - Credit: PA

Parents in Norfolk find out today if their child has got a place at their first choice secondary school.

Applications for secondary schools in the county closed on October 31 2021 and pupils and parents have had a long wait until National Offer Day. 

But for those who did not receive the news they had hoped for, here is what to do next.

How to find out your child's secondary school place

Decisions on secondary school places were available from 8.30am on Tuesday, March 1. 

For parents who applied online, they should have received an email from Norfolk County Council.

The decision should also be available on their online account.

For those who completed an application form, they should receive a letter in the post today.

What do I do if my child has been offered a place at one of our preferred schools?

For students who have been accepted to their preferred secondary school, parents will be contacted with more information.

Some parents may be expected to complete an acceptance form - which will be sent within a welcome package.

The first day of the autumn term is Tuesday, September 6.

How do I appeal a school's admission decision?

If a child is refused a place at any school, their name will be kept on a waiting list until the end of December 2022. 

But parents can appeal the decision.

If they applied to a voluntary controlled school or community school, parents should contact the council's admissions team for an appeal form.

If a child has been refused a place at an academy in Norfolk, parents must appeal directly to the headteacher of that school before Tuesday, March 15.

There were only 57 successful appeals out of 225 for the last secondary transfer round in Norfolk. 

If a child has not been offered a place at their preferred school, an alternative option will be offered.

This will be the nearest school to their home address with an available place. 

For more information on secondary school admissions and how to appeal visit Norfolk County Council's website here.

