News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Headteacher tells of children’s struggles in home school isolation

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:24 AM February 1, 2021    Updated: 2:55 PM February 1, 2021
Here are our top tips for those home-schooling children during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pi

The Stevenage Young People's Healthy Hub is highlighting the mental health support available during Children's Mental Health Week. - Credit: Pixabay

A Norfolk headteacher has shed light on the challenges school closures pose for children not seeing their classmates or teachers on a regular basis.

Jordan Sullivan, who took over as head of school at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth in September in the midst of the pandemic, said the school had regularly evaluated remote learning provision to help pupils adapt to the isolation of learning from home.

Jordan Sullivan head of school at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth.

Jordan Sullivan head of school at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

He said: “One of the main challenges we have faced is that children really struggled not seeing their classmates or teachers on a regular basis. 

“That’s why we brought in live assemblies every morning for each class, where the teacher and assistant introduce the topics for the day, answer questions, offer feedback from previous lessons and generally promote a sense of enthusiasm and positivity for the coming day.”

Cobholm Primary Academy, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Mr Sullivan, who was previously vice principal at Stradbroke Primary Academy, said the challenge for teachers was to make sure remained engaging and exciting despite the lack of classroom interaction.

He said: “This could be devising treasure hunts where children can search for certain items at home with their parents, setting offline work to help families without the means for their child to stay connected throughout the day, live marking the weekly knowledge quiz, or even encouraging times tables competitions between classes.”

Like many schools the academy, which is part of the Inspiration Trust, has faced challenges making sure all its pupils have online access to lessons.  

Mia. Aged 8 and Jack, aged 5 from Essex, continue their homeschool work during the 2nd week of schoo

Parents get daily phone calls to help with home schooling and to ensure children are happy and engaged. - Credit: PA

Supporting our most vulnerable children is a key priority, said Mr Sullivan.

“Ensuring every child has access to a device, staggering assembly times to help parents supporting multiple siblings, and even setting up a ‘test student’ account to see how the system works from a child’s perspective, have all been instrumental in our efforts to keep children learning,” he explained.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk
  2. 2 Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts
  3. 3 Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash
  1. 4 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
  2. 5 Council to buy car dealership - to knock it down for river crossing
  3. 6 Former Norwich City player 'totally unaware' he was driving without MOT
  4. 7 Norwich pet shops stopping selling popular animal treats
  5. 8 Four teenagers 'under investigation' after man stabbed in street brawl
  6. 9 Flood alerts in place across Norfolk as rivers remain at high levels
  7. 10 Time for wholesale changes to part of Norwich city centre?

“But what matters most is making sure that children are still learning, and so we developed an approach to assess and track engagement in remote learning to ensure that no child goes unnoticed.”

Cobholm Primary Academy, Great Yarmouth, is one of the three schools facing restructuring consultati

Only vulnerable and key worker children are attending Cobholm Primary Academy, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

It means follow up phone calls if any child does not take part in the live assemblies, as well as daily phone calls for every child we have identified as requiring additional support. 

“Keeping these relationships strong is right at the heart of our remote learning success and is easily as important as the technological side of things,” he added.
 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City Council

Residents' fury over drug-taking, human waste and public sex

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon

Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Man's body found on Gorleston beach

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus