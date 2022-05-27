News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A posy fit for a Queen' - Winners crowned in school Jubilee competition

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:00 AM May 27, 2022
Jubliee art competition at County Hall, sponsored by Norfolk Gardens Trust and presented by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt

Jubliee art competition at County Hall, sponsored by Norfolk Gardens Trust and presented by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Thousands of pupils across the county have honoured the Queen with their Jubilee inspired artwork.

In celebration of Her Majesty's 70-year reign, the Norfolk Gardens Trust (NGT) held a primary school competition to find the 'perfect picture of a posy' to display at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The charity, which works to protect and promote Norfolk gardens and landscapes, launched the competition in March to also raise awareness of the importance of flowers in Norfolk's 'history and royal heritage'.

Jubliee art competition at County Hall, sponsored by Norfolk Gardens Trust and presented by Her Maje

Jubliee art competition at County Hall, sponsored by Norfolk Gardens Trust and presented by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Pupils were asked to draw or paint a bunch of flowers that they thought the monarch would enjoy, with prizes on offer for some of the best.

And artwork came "flooding" in for judging on May 20 and 21.

Hilary Talbot, volunteer at NGT, said they were "blown away" by the level of interest after receiving more than 900 entries.

Jubliee art competition at County Hall, sponsored by Norfolk Gardens Trust and presented by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt

Jubliee art competition at County Hall, sponsored by Norfolk Gardens Trust and presented by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt - Credit: Brittany Woodman

She said: "We asked schools to submit only the best four paintings from each class which means that over 5,000 pupils across Norfolk primary schools have taken part in this competition.

"We were also amazed by the creativity and quality of the artwork submitted, and by the enthusiasm and passion of so many of the schools."

Jubliee art competition at County Hall, sponsored by Norfolk Gardens Trust and presented by Her Maje

Jubliee art competition at County Hall, sponsored by Norfolk Gardens Trust and presented by Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt. Lady Dannant with Ronnie who won the written part of the competition - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, judged the competition and presented prizes to the winning schools on Wednesday, May 25 at County Hall.

Sila Hamed, 11, from North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth, was crowned the winner, taking the first prize of £500 back to her school to be used on garden projects.

Winner Sila Hamed with Lady Dannatt

Winner Sila Hamed with Lady Dannatt - Credit: Brittany Woodman

George Howlet, five, from Thomas Bullock Primary Academy in Shipdham, was awarded second prize after impressing judges with his "vibrant painting".

The 'best written prize' was given to Ronnie, four, from Weeting Primary School for his piece on purple flowers, which he thought would remind the Queen of her crown and Prince Philip.

Ronnie, with his artwork

Ronnie, with his artwork - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The highly commended awards went to Zuzanna Bialek, 10, from Drake Primary in Thetford, Elena Jenner, 8, from Castle Acre Primary in King's Lynn, Jess Read, 10, from Peterhouse Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth, Bethany Love, 10, from Northgate Primary in Great Yarmouth and Clementine McArthur, 10, from Rocklands Primary School in Attleborough.

Jess Read, with her artwork

Jess Read, with her artwork - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Bethany Love, with her artwork

Bethany Love, with her artwork - Credit: Brittany Woodman

And the NGT special arts prize was awarded to pupils at Drake Primary. The school also received £200.

For more information about NGT visit norfolkgt.org.uk

