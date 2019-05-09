Children's entertainer brings road safety message to Norfolk school for last time

Olly Day brought his road safety magic show to Aldborough school. Here he meets the teachers. L-R, Simeon Care, Helen Bearman, Olly Day, Helen Hudson and headteacher Alison Read. Picture: David Bale Archant

Two generations of schoolchildren have learned how to keep safe on the roads by enjoying Olly Day's magic safety shows.

The children's entertainer and magician, who is best known for his performances at the Pavilion Theatre at Cromer Pier, has been giving out advice about road safety to youngsters for 27 years.

And he was at Aldborough Primary School in north Norfolk yesterday to speak to about 100 children.

Headteacher Alison Read said: "Olly was delivering his Road Safety magic show to our pupils in Years 1-5.

"Although our children can recall their road safety rules, it's great to have such a visual reminder, especially with so many of them playing outdoors during the summer months.

"We are a rural school so there are not many busy roads around us. Our children really benefit from opportunities to be reminded how to behave when traffic is busier so that they can stay safe at all times.

"The visit is part of our whole school road safety programme which includes practical safer cycling and wearing a seatbelt in cars."

Mr Day talked about the need for children to be seen and safe and to always wear cycle helmets.

He said: "This is my last day of this year's tour. I've been to 70 schools this year.

"I've made 1200 visits to Norfolk schools overall, and been to every school in the county. It's always a joy.

"I've been doing this for 27 years, as man and boy. It's done in conjunction with the road safety department at Norfolk County Council. And I hope I'll be doing it again next year.

"It's a show that I'm very proud of. It's quite a serious magic show and it's very important to get the message across.

"Ten children a week in Norfolk are injured in accidents on the roads.

"And it has helped get the message out there. Checks have been made at schools afterwards, and, even after about a year, children have remembered the message."

One pupil, Thomas, 10, said Mr Day's road tricks would help him to remember to be safe on the road.