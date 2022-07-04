Council refusing special school place for disabled girl

A mother has shared her anguish over Norfolk County Council's refusal to provide a specialist school placement for her disabled daughter.

Dr Fiona Wilkes, whose daughter Eva has a rare neurological condition, said the council had given her “no forewarning” about the “chronic” lack of local post-16 places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The mother said that sending Eva to a mainstream school, as is currently being proposed by the county council - would be “completely inappropriate”.

The mainstream placement would include some SEND support, but an educational psychologist, commissioned by Eva’s current school, has said that a specialist placement is required to meet Eva's needs.

Eva, who attends the specialist Parkside School in Norwich, has an extremely rare and complex condition known as DCX Sub Cortical Laminar Band Heterotopia (SBH).

It means she has a range of complex needs with her motor skills, speech and language, learning and cognition, emotional development, and daily living skills - along with associated issues such as seizures, sensory processing difficulties and being on the autistic spectrum.

Eva Wilkes-Lamb - Credit: Submitted

Parkside School has said its own post-16 provision would not be suitable for Eva's complex needs.

The county council has twice refused however to offer her a placement at the specialist school of her family’s choice for her post-16 education - Hall School in Catton - and the decision will be going before a third council-organised panel on Wednesday, July 6.

Dr Wilkes, who is a glass artist and an educationalist, is already preparing for an independent, nationally-organised tribunal to be held in the event of a third rejection at that panel meeting.

But the tribunal process - which will examine whether the council is right or wrong to insist that Eva attend a mainstream school - could take as long as six months to reach an outcome, meaning that the 16-year-old may be without a specialist placement until Christmas.

In 2020-21 across the UK, ‘SENDIST’ tribunals, of the kind triggered for Eva, upheld local council decisions in only 168 of 4,825 hearings – a success rate of just 3.6pc for councils.

Dr Wilkes said the lack of certainty about what school her daughter will be going to had affected her child’s anxiety levels and ability to learn effectively.

“She doesn’t know who she’s going to be with, she doesn’t know where she’s going to be. It’s awful,” she said, adding that she was aware of other children at the school who were in similar positions.

“It’s an incredibly vulnerable stage in their lives and the trauma associated with not knowing where you’re going, when you’ve got additional needs, should not be underestimated,” she said.

County Hall in Norwich - headquarters of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

She added that if the tribunal finds in the county council’s favour, the family will be forced to go through the upheaval of having to move to London, where there is a wider range of school options.

In a letter to Eva's education co-ordinator at the county council, Parkside School's deputy head John Habershon said: "We fear an unsuitable placement would not only undo lots of the fundamental work we have managed to achieve more recently but also have a detrimental effect on Eva's mental health."

A number of other children in the school - and across the wider county - are understood to be in similar predicaments.

Pat Brickley, who chairs the Norfolk SEN Network, said SENDIST tribunal numbers had increased since the pandemic for children across all age groups.

Pat Brickley, chair of the Norfolk SEN Network - Credit: Archant

“We’ve got three [children] which haven’t got high school placements in September," she said.

"The local authority should have sorted them out by now. These kids are all [on the] autistic spectrum. They’re anxious enough as it is, let alone not knowing where they’re going.

“What is happening at the moment is tribunals are coming through for October, November, for secondary placements. These kids are going to be out of school [for] a complete term...

“Tribunals are horrendous. We’ve got so many, we’re just going from one to the next.”

Commenting on the situation across his constituency of Norwich South, Clive Lewis MP said: "For at least a decade now, since the austerity project came into being, local councils have been forced to ration the services that they give out.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South - Credit: Nick Butcher

"These parents are increasingly suffering the effects of that. In the end, the buck stops somewhere.

"In this case, in Norfolk, it stops with the Tory politicians, who are members of the party who run the government, who will not provide the resources so these children can get the services they need."

Conservative councillor Daniel Elmer, who serves as deputy cabinet member for children’s services at the county council, said: “Where a candidate’s first choice of place is not possible because the school already has the optimum number of children, a second choice will be offered.

Conservative county councillor Daniel Elmer, who serves as deputy cabinet member for children’s services - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"Where this isn’t acceptable to the young people and their parents, we will always work with them to do the best we can to find an alternative to meet their needs and preferences.

“We are committed to working with families to support young people with SEND to find further education, apprenticeships, traineeships and employment as they prepare for adult life and to ensuring there are sufficient suitable post-16 places available both in specialist colleges and mainstream colleges with SEN support.”

The council added that it is developing a Post-16 SEND Sufficiency Plan to address the current and future needs of young people with SEND.