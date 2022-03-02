Music icons immortalised as city artist displays work at former school
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Some of the most iconic names of music history have been immortalised by a city artist, as he returns to his former school to display his work.
Professional artist Kerwin Blackburn is a former pupil of the Norwich School, having grown up just outside of the city before moving away.
Now, more than a decade later, he has returned to the same school to host Lights, Canvas, Action: Homecoming III, showcasing a collection of his finest pieces of work.
The exhibition features a wide range of Jackson Pollock-inspired paintings of icons of the music world, from The Beatles to David Bowie, to Jimi Hendrix and Diana Ross.
And the former Norwich School pupil said the breadth of artists he included in the exhibition means that there will be a little something for everybody there.
He said: "I did not really discriminate when it came to choosing who to point - I didn't only choose from a single genre, so there will hopefully be a piece there to interest everybody. If somebody doesn't like David Bowie, they might like Diana Ross.
"It's been 10 years since I was last at the school, so it does feel a bit surreal being there again, but it's also really lovely.
Most Read
- 1 High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds
- 2 Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village
- 3 Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores
- 4 Multiple fire engines called to college boarding house blaze
- 5 Obituary: Husband's tributes to mother-of-two, 35
- 6 Makeover planned for Norwich's 'unloved' central square
- 7 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February
- 8 Couple hoping to open north Norfolk holiday let on Escape to the Country
- 9 Refusal of 115-bed hotel at 'eyesore' site correct, says inspector
- 10 Beach hut on the market for £80,000 as prices move towards six figures
"I've done a couple of exhibitions in London but I've been looking to do one back in Norwich for a while and one of my former teachers got in touch and told me about the gallery so it just seemed perfect.
"The school feels very different now - it feels much more modern now than when I left."
The exhibition is taking place in the school's Crypt Gallery and will run until March 11.
He added: "The feedback I have had so far has been really good and it is great to be back in Norwich.
"Norwich is a lovely place and having grown up here it is very close to my heart, so I love to come back whenever I can and support the local community."
The exhibition is open from 10am until 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am until 4pm on Saturdays and is free to enter.