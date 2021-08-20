News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Adult GCSE students celebrate proving you’re never too old to learn

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:53 AM August 20, 2021   
Learning online

Norfolk County Council’s adult students achieved success in GCSE maths and English despite learning online throughout the pandemic. - Credit: PA

You’re never too old to learn they say and adult GCSE students in Norfolk have proved the adage right. 

Despite exams having been cancelled in favour of teacher assessment, Norfolk County Council’s adult learning service saw 84pc of its GCSE maths students and 73pc GCSE English students achieve grade 4 or above.

Denise Saadvandi, head of adult learning, said: “These GCSE results reflect the outstanding dedication of our staff and learners, who have worked online throughout and, despite the challenges they have faced as a result of the pandemic, achieved such exceptional outcomes.” 

Wensum Lodge, where the Adult Education Service is based.

Wensum Lodge, where the Adult Education Service is based. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has bucked the national trend during Covid pandemic, with an increased number of people pursuing adult learning qualifications.

Little over five years ago, the service, which has its hub at Wensum Lodge in Norwich, was branded inadequate by inspectors but it has since been turned around.

It recently won the national Tes Award for adult and community learning provider of the year.

