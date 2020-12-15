Village primary school joins multi-academy trust

Published: 12:28 PM December 15, 2020

Adam Riley (right), headteacher at Newton Flotman Primary Academy, with St Benet's Trust chief executive Richard Cranmer. - Credit: Newman Associates PR

A village primary school has become the latest to join an expanding multi-academy trust linking schools across south Norfolk.

Newton Flotman Primary Academy has become the latest to join the Diocese of Norwich’s St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust.

“We are a small rural primary school, and joining St Benet’s allows us to tap into the wealth of knowledge and experience which exists in the trust’s current schools, all of which are located in the south of the county, “ said headteacher Adam Riley, who was appointed to the post in April.

The school joins fellow trust members Archbishop Sancroft High School and Harleston Primary Academy in Harleston, Diss Junior Academy and Diss Infant Academy and Nursery, and Dickleburgh Primary Academy.

St Mary’s Junior school in Long Stratton is an associate member.

Trust chief executive officer Richard Cranmer said: “The school shares the trust’s ethos of promoting Christian values, and is an excellent fit in a multi-academy trust which is very much led by the wealth of expertise already found in its schools.”

